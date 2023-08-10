Oppo A54 Price in Pakistan & Features

The Oppo A54 offers a blend of performance and style.

It has 4GB of RAM.

It has 5000 mAh battery.

The Oppo A54 offers a blend of performance and style. Powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor and 4GB of RAM, it delivers smooth multitasking and efficient performance. The 6.51-inch IPS LCD display provides vibrant visuals with HD+ resolution.

The smartphone features a versatile quad-camera setup, including a 13MP main sensor, capturing detailed photos. A 16MP front camera ensures clear and crisp selfies.

The device houses a 5000mAh battery, ensuring extended usage. With 128GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD, you have ample space for your data. The Oppo A54 runs on ColorOS 7.2, based on Android 10, offering a user-friendly interface.

Oppo A54 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A54 price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999/-

Oppo A54 specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS 7.2 Dimensions 163.6 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm Weight 192 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Crystal Black, Starry Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.51 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Extra Features 60Hz refresh rate Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP , f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06″, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer /editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 18W

