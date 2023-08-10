Advertisement
Oppo A54 Price in Pakistan & Features

Oppo A54 Price in Pakistan & Features

  • The Oppo A54 offers a blend of performance and style.
  • It has 4GB of RAM.
  • It has 5000 mAh battery.
The Oppo A54 offers a blend of performance and style. Powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor and 4GB of RAM, it delivers smooth multitasking and efficient performance. The 6.51-inch IPS LCD display provides vibrant visuals with HD+ resolution.

The smartphone features a versatile quad-camera setup, including a 13MP main sensor, capturing detailed photos. A 16MP front camera ensures clear and crisp selfies.

The device houses a 5000mAh battery, ensuring extended usage. With 128GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD, you have ample space for your data. The Oppo A54 runs on ColorOS 7.2, based on Android 10, offering a user-friendly interface.

Oppo A54 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A54 price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999/-

Oppo A54 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 7.2
Dimensions163.6 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm
Weight192 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCrystal Black, Starry Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.51 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Extra Features60Hz refresh rate
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W

