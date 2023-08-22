Oppo A54 Price in Pakistan & Features – August 2023

Oppo A54 Price in Pakistan & Features – August 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Oppo A54 Price in Pakistan & Features – August 2023
Advertisement

The Oppo A54 is a feature-packed smartphone that offers an excellent user experience at an affordable price. The phone boasts a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, providing clear and vibrant visuals for all your multimedia needs.

Under the hood, the device is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM, ensuring smooth performance even during multitasking.

The Oppo A54 comes with a large 5000mAh battery, offering extended usage without frequent recharging. It also supports 18W fast charging, which means you can quickly top up your battery when needed.

In terms of photography, the phone sports a versatile quad-camera setup on the rear, including a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP monochrome lens. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera that captures sharp and detailed selfies.

Other notable features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security, 4G connectivity, and a choice of storage options up to 128GB, expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot.

Advertisement

Oppo A54 Price in Pakistan

Oppo A54 costs approximately 59,999 Rs in Pakistan.

Oppo A54 Features

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 7.2
Dimensions163.6 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm
Weight192 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCrystal Black, Starry Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.51 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Extra Features60Hz refresh rate
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story