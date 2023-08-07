Oppo A54 Price in Pakistan & Specs

- The Oppo A54 is a feature-packed smartphone.
The Oppo A54 is a feature-packed smartphone that offers an excellent user experience at an affordable price. The phone boasts a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, providing clear and vibrant visuals for all your multimedia needs.
Under the hood, the device is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM, ensuring smooth performance even during multitasking.
The Oppo A54 comes with a large 5000mAh battery, offering extended usage without frequent recharging. It also supports 18W fast charging, which means you can quickly top up your battery when needed.
In terms of photography, the phone sports a versatile quad-camera setup on the rear, including a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP monochrome lens. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera that captures sharp and detailed selfies.
Other notable features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security, 4G connectivity, and a choice of storage options up to 128GB, expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot.
The Oppo A54 runs on ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10, providing a smooth and user-friendly interface. Overall, the Oppo A54 is a solid smartphone with impressive features, making it a great choice for budget-conscious users.
Oppo A54 price in Pakistan
The Oppo A54 price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999/-
Oppo A54 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 7.2
|Dimensions
|163.6 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|192 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Crystal Black, Starry Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.51 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Extra Features
|60Hz refresh rate
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 18W
