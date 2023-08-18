Advertisement
Oppo A57 price in Pakistan & specification

The Oppo A57 is now available on the market with impressive features. The gadget is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset and a 2.3 GHz octa-core processor.

It comes with a 6.53-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels and a refresh rate of 60 Hz. The phone runs the ColorOS 12.1 operating system based on Android 11.

The smartphone includes 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The Oppo A57 features a dual-camera setup on the back, where the main camera is 13 MP and the selfie camera is 8 MP. Both cameras work well in low light because of the night-mode feature included.

The phone’s battery capacity is 5000 mAh and supports fast charging at 33 W.

Oppo A57 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A57 price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-

Oppo A57 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 12.1
Dimensions163.7 x 75 x 8 mm
Weight187 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGlowing Green, Glowing Black
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: SIM1 GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.53 Inches
Resolution720 x 1612 Pixels (~270 PPI)
Extra Features60Hz
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC
CAMERAMainDual 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB-C port
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
Gamesbuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIPX4 water resistant, IP5X dust resistant ,Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)

