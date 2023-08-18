Oppo A57 price in Pakistan & specification

Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan July 2023
The Oppo A57 is now available on the market with impressive features. The gadget is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset and a 2.3 GHz octa-core processor.
It comes with a 6.53-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels and a refresh rate of 60 Hz. The phone runs the ColorOS 12.1 operating system based on Android 11.
The smartphone includes 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The Oppo A57 features a dual-camera setup on the back, where the main camera is 13 MP and the selfie camera is 8 MP. Both cameras work well in low light because of the night-mode feature included.
The phone’s battery capacity is 5000 mAh and supports fast charging at 33 W.
Oppo A57 price in Pakistan
The Oppo A57 price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-
Oppo A57 specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 12.1
|Dimensions
|163.7 x 75 x 8 mm
|Weight
|187 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Glowing Green, Glowing Black
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: SIM1 GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.53 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Extra Features
|60Hz
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB-C port
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|built-in + downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IPX4 water resistant, IP5X dust resistant ,Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)
