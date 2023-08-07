Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Oppo A58 Price in Pakistan & Features – August 2023

Oppo A58 Price in Pakistan & Features – August 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Oppo A58 Price in Pakistan & Features – August 2023
Advertisement

OPPO A58 4G debuted in Indonesia last month as a mid-range offering. The new smartphone has successfully obtained certifications from FCC, TUV Rheinland, NBTC, and Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), indicating its imminent arrival in the Indian market.

The anticipation surrounding its release is about to end, as the OPPO A58 4G’s launch date, price details, and even training materials have been leaked online, thanks to The Tech Outlook. Let’s delve into the comprehensive information available.

Oppo A58 Price in Pakistan

Oppo A58 Price in Pakistan starts from around Rs. 53,999 (expected)

Oppo A58 Features

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIColorOS 13.1
Dimensions7.99mm thickness
Weight191 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: SIM1 GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 (7 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1612 Pixels (~272 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC
CameraMainDual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, 27mm (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB-C port
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
Gamesbuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIPX4 water resistant, IP5X dust resistant ,Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Also Read

Vivo drone camera phone Price in Pakistan & Specs – August 2023
Vivo drone camera phone Price in Pakistan & Specs – August 2023

The Vivo Drone Camera Phone a unique feature where the camera can be extended...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story