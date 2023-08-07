Oppo A58 Price in Pakistan & Features – August 2023

OPPO A58 4G debuted in Indonesia last month as a mid-range offering. The new smartphone has successfully obtained certifications from FCC, TUV Rheinland, NBTC, and Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), indicating its imminent arrival in the Indian market.

The anticipation surrounding its release is about to end, as the OPPO A58 4G’s launch date, price details, and even training materials have been leaked online, thanks to The Tech Outlook. Let’s delve into the comprehensive information available.

Oppo A58 Price in Pakistan

Oppo A58 Price in Pakistan starts from around Rs. 53,999 (expected)

Oppo A58 Features

Build OS Android 13 OS UI ColorOS 13.1 Dimensions 7.99mm thickness Weight 191 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: SIM1 GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 (7 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6. 5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~272 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC Camera Main Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, 27mm (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB-C port NFC No Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, FingerPrint, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack , MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games built-in + downloadable Torch Yes Extra IPX4 water resistant, IP5X dust resistant ,Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

