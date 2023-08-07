Oppo A58 Price in Pakistan & Features – August 2023

Vivo drone camera phone Price in Pakistan & Specs – August 2023
OPPO A58 4G debuted in Indonesia last month as a mid-range offering. The new smartphone has successfully obtained certifications from FCC, TUV Rheinland, NBTC, and Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), indicating its imminent arrival in the Indian market.
The anticipation surrounding its release is about to end, as the OPPO A58 4G’s launch date, price details, and even training materials have been leaked online, thanks to The Tech Outlook. Let’s delve into the comprehensive information available.
Oppo A58 Price in Pakistan starts from around Rs. 53,999 (expected)
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 13.1
|Dimensions
|7.99mm thickness
|Weight
|191 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: SIM1 GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 (7 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 Pixels (~272 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, 27mm (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB-C port
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|built-in + downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IPX4 water resistant, IP5X dust resistant ,Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
