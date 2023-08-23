Oppo A76 price in Pakistan – August 2023

Advertisement
  • The Oppo A76 has a 6.56-inch IPS LCD with a 90 Hz display.
  • The smartphone has a Snapdragon 665 (11 nm) chipset.
  • The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.
The Oppo A76 is a powerful mid-range smartphone that is now available for purchase on the market at an affordable price range.

The Oppo A76 is powered by the Qualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.56-inch IPS LCD, 90 Hz display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels. The device runs on the Android 11 and ColorOS 11.1 operating systems.

The device features 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.

The Oppo A76 has a 13-megapixel primary camera on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The selfie camera on the phone is 8 megapixels.

The phone is available in two great colors: glossy black and glossy blue. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 33 W of fast charging support.

Oppo A76 price in Pakistan

Oppo A76 price in Pakistan is Rs. 47,999.

Oppo A76 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 11.1
Dimensions164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm
Weight189 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGlowing Black, Glowing Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.56 Inches
Resolution720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, 480 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS 2.1
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainDual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted)), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W

