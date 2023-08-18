Oppo A76 price in Pakistan & detailed

Itel A49 price in Pakistan August 2023
The Oppo A76 is now available for purchase on the market at a reasonable price. The gadget has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) chipset and a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor, which gives it high-end performance.
It has a 6.56-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels.
The phone runs on the ColorOS 11.1 operating system, which is based on Android 11.
The Oppo A76 has a dual-camera setup on the back with an LED flash.
It comes with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage space.
The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh non-removable battery capacity with 18 W of fast charging support.
Oppo A76 price in Pakistan
The Oppo A76 price in Pakistan is Rs. 47,999/-
Oppo A76 specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 11.1
|Dimensions
|164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|189 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Glowing Black, Glowing Blue
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.56 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 480 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS 2.1
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted)), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W
