Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Oppo A76 price in Pakistan & detailed

Oppo A76 price in Pakistan & detailed

Articles
Advertisement
Oppo A76 price in Pakistan & detailed

Oppo A76 price in Pakistan & detailed

Advertisement
  • The Oppo A76 has a dual-camera setup on the back.
  • The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery capacity.
  • It comes with a 6.56-inch IPS LCD touchscreen display.
Advertisement

The Oppo A76 is now available for purchase on the market at a reasonable price. The gadget has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) chipset and a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor, which gives it high-end performance.

It has a 6.56-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels.

The phone runs on the ColorOS 11.1 operating system, which is based on Android 11.

The Oppo A76 has a dual-camera setup on the back with an LED flash.

It comes with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage space.

The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh non-removable battery capacity with 18 W of fast charging support.

Advertisement

Oppo A76 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A76 price in Pakistan is Rs. 47,999/-

Oppo A76 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 11.1
Dimensions164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm
Weight189 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGlowing Black, Glowing Blue
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.56 Inches
Resolution720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, 480 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS 2.1
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted)), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W

Also Read

Xiaomi 14 Ultra is scheduled to launch in early 2024
Xiaomi 14 Ultra is scheduled to launch in early 2024

Xiaomi fans are excited about the upcoming Xiaomi 14 Ultra, which is...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story