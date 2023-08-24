Oppo A78 price in Pakistan – August 2023

The Oppo A78 has a 6.56-inch IPS LCD 90 Hz display.

The smartphone has a MediaTek Dimension 700 chipset.

The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.

The Oppo A78 is a mid-range smartphone that is now available for purchase on the market at an attractive price range.

The Oppo A78 is powered by the MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 (7 nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.56-inch IPS LCD 90 Hz display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels.

The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the latest Android 12 and ColorOS 13 operating systems.

The Oppo A78 has a 50-megapixel primary camera on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The front-facing camera of the phone is 8 megapixels.

The phone is available in two awesome colors: Glowing Black and Glowing Purple. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 33 W of fast charging support.

Oppo A78 price in Pakistan

Oppo A78 price in Pakistan is Rs. 54,999.

Oppo A78 specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI ColorOS 13 Dimensions 163.8 x 75.04mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 GPU ARM Mali-G57 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.56 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~401 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted)), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP54 dust and water-resistant, Photo/video editor, Document editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W

