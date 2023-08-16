Advertisement
Oppo A78 price in Pakistan – August 2023

Oppo A78 price in Pakistan – August 2023

  • The Oppo A78 has a 6.56-inch IPS LCD with a 90 Hz display.
  • The smartphone has a MediaTek Dimension 700 processor.
  • The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.
The Oppo A78 is a mid-range smartphone that is now available for purchase in Pakistan at an affordable price range. The device is powered by the MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 (7 nm) octa-core processor.

The Oppo A78 has a 6.56-inch IPS LCD, 90 Hz display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels. The device runs on the latest Android 12 and ColorOS 13 operating systems.

The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a great amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files for later use.

The Oppo A78 has a dual-camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 8 megapixels. Both cameras work well and capture good-quality pictures and videos.

The phone comes in two awesome colors: Glowing Black and Glowing Purple. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 33 W of fast charging support.

Oppo A78 price in Pakistan

Oppo A78 price in Pakistan is Rs. 54,999.

Oppo A78 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIColorOS 13
Dimensions163.8 x 75.04mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta Core
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 700
GPUARM Mali-G57
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.56 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~401 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainDual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted)), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP54 dust and water-resistant, Photo/video editor, Document editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

