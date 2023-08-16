Oppo A78 price in Pakistan – August 2023

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan – August 2023
The Oppo A78 is a mid-range smartphone that is now available for purchase in Pakistan at an affordable price range. The device is powered by the MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 (7 nm) octa-core processor.
The Oppo A78 has a 6.56-inch IPS LCD, 90 Hz display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels. The device runs on the latest Android 12 and ColorOS 13 operating systems.
The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a great amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files for later use.
The Oppo A78 has a dual-camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 8 megapixels. Both cameras work well and capture good-quality pictures and videos.
The phone comes in two awesome colors: Glowing Black and Glowing Purple. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 33 W of fast charging support.
Oppo A78 price in Pakistan is Rs. 54,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 13
|Dimensions
|163.8 x 75.04mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 700
|GPU
|ARM Mali-G57
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.56 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~401 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted)), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP54 dust and water-resistant, Photo/video editor, Document editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W
