Oppo A78 Price in Pakistan & Features – August 2023

Oppo is getting ready to introduce their upcoming addition to the A-series smartphone lineup, known as the Oppo A78 5G. This new device has been spotted on various certification platforms like Indonesia’s TKDN, the EEC, and Thailand’s NBTC.

Although these listings have provided us with details like the model number (CPH2565) and the name of the device, the specifics regarding its features, price, and appearance are still under wraps.

The A77 model, for reference, came equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm octa-core processor, which is specifically designed for mid-range smartphones. The smartphone sports a 6.56-inch display that delivers lively colors and clear details. Its substantial 5,000mAh battery ensures it can easily last an entire day on a single charge. The A77 also made a mark with its camera capabilities, boasting a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP front-facing camera, and even carrying an IPX4 rating to guard against splashes.

Oppo A78 Price in Pakistan

Oppo A78 price in Pakistan is expected to start from 47,999 PKR.

Oppo A78 Features