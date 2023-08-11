Oppo A78 Price in Pakistan & Special Features – August 2023

Oppo is getting ready to introduce their upcoming addition to the A-series smartphone lineup, known as the Oppo A78 5G. This new device has been spotted on various certification platforms like Indonesia’s TKDN, the EEC, and Thailand’s NBTC.

Although these listings have provided us with details like the model number (CPH2565) and the name of the device, the specifics regarding its features, price, and appearance are still under wraps.

The A77 model, for reference, came equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm octa-core processor, which is specifically designed for mid-range smartphones. The smartphone sports a 6.56-inch display that delivers lively colors and clear details. Its substantial 5,000mAh battery ensures it can easily last an entire day on a single charge. The A77 also made a mark with its camera capabilities, boasting a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP front-facing camera, and even carrying an IPX4 rating to guard against splashes.

Oppo A78 Price in Pakistan Advertisement Oppo A78 price in Pakistan is expected to start from 47,999 PKR. Oppo A78 Features BUILD OS Android 13 OS UI ColorOS 13 Dimensions 163.8 x 75.04mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE 5G Band SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 GPU ARM Mali-G57 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.56 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~401 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Dual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted)), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP54 dust and water-resistant, Photo/video editor, Document editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

Advertisement

Also Read Vivo v24 Pro price in Pakistan and features – August 2023 Vivo v24 Pro is available in the market, the MediaTek MT6893 chipset performs...