Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Oppo A95 price in Pakistan & features

Oppo A95 price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Advertisement
Oppo A95 price in Pakistan & features

Oppo A95 price in Pakistan & features

Advertisement
  • The Oppo A95 is powered by a 5000 mA battery.
  • The device has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chip.
  • The phone has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display.
Advertisement

The Oppo A95 is currently available on the market for purchase. The device has great features and specs. The gadget is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chip and a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor.

The phone has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The phone’s ColorOS 11.1 operating system is based on Android 11.

It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

In addition, the Oppo A95 features a triple-camera arrangement on the back.

The device has a 5000 mAh battery with 33-W fast charging capability.

Oppo A95 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Oppo A95 price in Pakistan is Rs. 41,999/-

Oppo A95 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 11.1
Dimensions160.3 x 73.8 x 8 mm
Weight175 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGlowing Starry Black, Glowing Rainbow Silver
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.43 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Extra Features430 nits (typ), 800 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), 1/3.06″, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 54% in 30 min (advertised), SuperVOOC 2.0

Also Read

Oppo A78 Price in Pakistan & Special Features – August 2023
Oppo A78 Price in Pakistan & Special Features – August 2023

Oppo is getting ready to introduce their upcoming addition to the A-series...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story