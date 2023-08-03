Oppo changes its iconic green logo to a new design

Oppo has quietly redesigned its logo, removing the green color and shifting to a black and white design.

The change is evident on the company website, where the green squircle has disappeared.

The new logo is a simpler, more modern design that is more likely to appeal to a global audience.

Oppo has quietly chosen to abandon its well-known green logo hue, shifting to incorporating black accents going forward. Internet users in China observed alterations in profile pictures on Weibo, prompting the company to respond to a fan. They mentioned that while green remains a crucial element of the brand, it will be employed in “interactive visual designs to enhance every moment where the brand engages with users.”

The company’s statement also indicated that moving forward, the logo will gradually shift towards a monochrome appearance, thereby not solely eliminating green but all colors. This change is evident on the company website, where the green squircle has disappeared and the pages have undergone a redesign.

In hindsight, the process of phasing out the green logo from Oppo‘s marketing efforts has been ongoing. The company is now favoring white lettering, which can be adjusted to match various visual components. For instance, the Reno10 Pro’s purple version showcases violet Oppo letters on the packaging, while the logo appears in silver on the Find X6 Pro.

