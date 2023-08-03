Advertisement
Oppo F17 Pro price in Pakistan August 2023

Oppo F17 Pro price in Pakistan August 2023

  • The Oppo F17 Pro has a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display.
  • The smartphone has a MediaTek MT6779V Helio P95 chipset.
  • The device includes 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of storage.
Oppo, a prominent player in the smartphone market, is gearing up to introduce its latest offering, the Oppo F17 Pro. With a blend of appealing features and an eye-catching design, the device is expected to cater to a wide range of consumers.

The Oppo F17 Pro is anticipated to feature a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, suitable for a range of activities including gaming, streaming, and browsing. Corning Gorilla Glass 3 shields the display screen.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek MT6779V Helio P95 (12 nm) octa-core processor that can handle everyday tasks with ease. The device runs on the Android 10 ColorOS 7.2 operating system.

The device features 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a sufficient amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.

The Oppo F17 Pro has four cameras on the rear of the phone, where the primary camera is 48 megapixels and the selfie camera is 18 megapixels. Both cameras work well in low light because of the night mode feature.

It is available in three great colors: Magic Blue, Matte Black, and Metallic White. A 4015 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 30 W of fast charging support.

Oppo F17 Pro price in Pakistan

Oppo F17 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999.

Oppo F17 Pro specifications

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIColorOS 7.2
Dimensions160.1 x 73.8 x 7.5 mm
Weight164 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMagic Blue, Matte Black, Metallic White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio P95 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GM9446
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3+
Extra Features430 nits typ. brightness (advertised)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/120fps, gyro-EIS)
FrontDual 16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1/3
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4015 mAh
– Fast charging 30W, 50% in 30 min, 100% in 53 min (advertised), VOOC 4.0

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

