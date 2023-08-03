Oppo F17 Pro price in Pakistan August 2023

The Oppo F17 Pro has a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display.

The smartphone has a MediaTek MT6779V Helio P95 chipset.

The device includes 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Oppo, a prominent player in the smartphone market, is gearing up to introduce its latest offering, the Oppo F17 Pro. With a blend of appealing features and an eye-catching design, the device is expected to cater to a wide range of consumers.

The Oppo F17 Pro is anticipated to feature a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, suitable for a range of activities including gaming, streaming, and browsing. Corning Gorilla Glass 3 shields the display screen.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek MT6779V Helio P95 (12 nm) octa-core processor that can handle everyday tasks with ease. The device runs on the Android 10 ColorOS 7.2 operating system.

The device features 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a sufficient amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.

The Oppo F17 Pro has four cameras on the rear of the phone, where the primary camera is 48 megapixels and the selfie camera is 18 megapixels. Both cameras work well in low light because of the night mode feature.

It is available in three great colors: Magic Blue, Matte Black, and Metallic White. A 4015 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 30 W of fast charging support.

Oppo F17 Pro price in Pakistan

Oppo F17 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999.

Oppo F17 Pro specifications

Build OS Android 10.0 OS UI ColorOS 7.2 Dimensions 160.1 x 73.8 x 7.5 mm Weight 164 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Magic Blue, Matte Black, Metallic White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio P95 (12 nm ) GPU PowerVR GM9446 Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ Extra Features 430 nits typ. brightness (advertised) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/120fps, gyro-EIS) Front Dual 16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1/3 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4015 mAh – Fast charging 30W, 50% in 30 min, 100% in 53 min (advertised), VOOC 4.0

