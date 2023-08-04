Oppo F17 Pro price in Pakistan & specification

The Oppo F17 Pro has a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display.

The smartphone has a MediaTek MT6779V Helio P95 chipset.

The device includes 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Oppo, a prominent player in the smartphone market, is gearing up to introduce its latest offering, the Oppo F17 Pro. With a blend of appealing features and an eye-catching design, the device is expected to cater to a wide range of consumers.

The Oppo F17 Pro is anticipated to feature a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, suitable for a range of activities including gaming, streaming, and browsing. Corning Gorilla Glass 3 shields the display screen.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek MT6779V Helio P95 (12 nm) octa-core processor that can handle everyday tasks with ease. The device runs on the Android 10 ColorOS 7.2 operating system.

The device features 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a sufficient amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.

The Oppo F17 Pro has four cameras on the rear of the phone, where the primary camera is 48 megapixels and the selfie camera is 18 megapixels. Both cameras work well in low light because of the night mode feature.

