Oppo F19 price in Pakistan & specifications

The search Oppo F19 is one of the most well-known smartphones, and it is now available for purchase on the market. The device is equipped with the Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm) chipset and a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor.

The Oppo F19 has a 6.42-inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The device runs the ColorOS 11.1 operating system, which is based on Android 11.

The phone includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage space.

The Oppo F19 features a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 48 MP, while the selfie camera is 16 MP. Both cameras perform well in low light because of the night-mode feature included.

The phone comes in two great colours: Prism Black and Midnight Blue. It has a 5000 mAh, non-removable battery that supports 33 W of fast charging.

search Oppo F19 price in Pakistan is Rs. 36,999/-

Oppo F19 specifications

BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI Color OS 11.1 Dimensions 160.3 x 73.8 x 7.95 mm Weight 175 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Prism Black, Midnight Blue FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm) GPU Adreno 610 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Extra Features 430 nits (typ), 800 nits (peak) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSDXC CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features HDR, panorama, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), 1/3.06″, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 54% in 30 min (advertised), SuperVOOC 2.0

