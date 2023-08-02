Advertisement
Oppo Find N3 certified with 100 W charging support

Articles
Oppo Find N3 certified with 100 W charging support

  • Oppo Find N3 certified at 3C, inching closer to launch.
  • Model PHN110 offers 100W charging support, the fastest among foldable phones.
  • Each port is capable of 50W, enabling simultaneous fast charging for two devices.
The upcoming Oppo Find N3 has been making headlines as it nears its launch, recently receiving certification at 3C.

The device, with model number PHN110, is set to impress with its remarkable 100W charging support, outpacing other foldable phones in the market.

The Find N3 will come bundled with the SuperVOOC VCB7CACH charger, equipped with both dual USB-A and USB-C plugs.

The adapter is expected to deliver 100W for compatible devices, while each port will offer 50W, promising faster charging times.

Oppo’s earlier iterations of the Find N series had 33W and 66W charging, respectively, but the Find N3 is stepping up its game to flagship-level charging.

It is anticipated to rival the Find X6 Pro’s impressive results of 0 to 100% battery in just half an hour.

Rumors suggest that the phone may even feature wireless charging, raising anticipation for its potential arrival as early as this month.

We eagerly await more teasers and details about this exciting new foldable device from Oppo.

