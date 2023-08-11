Oppo Find N3 Flip price in Pakistan & detailed

Oppo is introducing the Find N3 series, which includes a Flip handset with dual screens and a flexible hinge for effortless switching between portrait and landscape modes. The device is available soon on the market.

The device has a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset and a 3.2 GHz octa-core processor.

It comes with a dual camera system is 50 MP and 8 MP sensors, promising a next-level photography experience.