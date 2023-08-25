Oppo Find N3 Flip Price in Pakistan & Features – August 2023

Oppo has officially announced that they will be releasing the Find N3 Flip on August 29th. This foldable phone will still have a vertical screen that flips open like a clamshell.

However, what’s new is that it will feature three cameras grouped together in a circular arrangement – a first in this type of phone. These cameras will also carry the Hasselblad logo, suggesting significant improvements in photography quality.

Oppo Find N3 Flip Price in Pakistan

Oppo Find N3 Price in Pakistan start from Rs 205,999 PKR. (expected).

Oppo Find N3 Features

Build OS Android 14 OS Dimensions Unfolded: (166.2 x 75.2 x 7.5 mm), Folded: (85.5 x 75.2 x 16 mm) Weight 191 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Gold, Violet Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 66(1700/2100), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU 3.2 Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ GPU Mali-G710 MC10 Display Technology Foldable AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6. 8 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2520 Pixels (~403 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+, 1200 nits (HBM), 1600 nits ( peak ), Cover display: AMOLED, 3.26 inches, 382 x 720 pixels, 800 nits (HBM), 900 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 256/512GB Built-in, 8/12/16GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 112˚, (ultrawide), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps) Front 32 MP, f/2.4, 22mm (wide), AF, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, tri-band Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (G1), BDS (B1I+B1c+B2a), GALILEO (E1+E5a), QZSS (L1+L5) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G, 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, dual Gyro, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity Audio MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC, eSE, HCE, NFC-SIM, Document viewer, Photo viewer /editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh