Oppo Find N3 Flip Price in Pakistan & Features – August 2023

Oppo has officially announced that they will be releasing the Find N3 Flip on August 29th. This foldable phone will still have a vertical screen that flips open like a clamshell.
However, what’s new is that it will feature three cameras grouped together in a circular arrangement – a first in this type of phone. These cameras will also carry the Hasselblad logo, suggesting significant improvements in photography quality.
Oppo Find N3 Flip Price in Pakistan
Oppo Find N3 Price in Pakistan start from Rs 205,999 PKR. (expected).
Oppo Find N3 Features
|Build
|OS
|Android 14 OS
|Dimensions
|Unfolded: (166.2 x 75.2 x 7.5 mm), Folded: (85.5 x 75.2 x 16 mm)
|Weight
|191 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Violet
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 66(1700/2100), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|3.2 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 9200+
|GPU
|Mali-G710 MC10
|Display
|Technology
|Foldable AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2520 Pixels (~403 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10+, 1200 nits (HBM), 1600 nits (peak), Cover display: AMOLED, 3.26 inches, 382 x 720 pixels, 800 nits (HBM), 900 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|256/512GB Built-in, 8/12/16GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 112˚, (ultrawide), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.4, 22mm (wide), AF, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, tri-band
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (G1), BDS (B1I+B1c+B2a), GALILEO (E1+E5a), QZSS (L1+L5)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G, 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, dual Gyro, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|NFC, eSE, HCE, NFC-SIM, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
