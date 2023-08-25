Oppo Find N3 Flip Price in Pakistan & Features – August 2023

Oppo Find N3 Flip Price in Pakistan & Features – August 2023

Oppo Find N3 Flip Price in Pakistan & Features – August 2023
Oppo has officially announced that they will be releasing the Find N3 Flip on August 29th. This foldable phone will still have a vertical screen that flips open like a clamshell.

However, what’s new is that it will feature three cameras grouped together in a circular arrangement – a first in this type of phone. These cameras will also carry the Hasselblad logo, suggesting significant improvements in photography quality.

Oppo Find N3 Flip Price in Pakistan

Oppo Find N3 Price in Pakistan start from Rs 205,999 PKR. (expected).

Oppo Find N3 Features

BuildOSAndroid 14 OS
DimensionsUnfolded: (166.2 x 75.2 x 7.5 mm), Folded: (85.5 x 75.2 x 16 mm)
Weight191 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Gold, Violet
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 66(1700/2100), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPU3.2 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 9200+
GPUMali-G710 MC10
DisplayTechnologyFoldable AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2520 Pixels (~403 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+, 1200 nits (HBM), 1600 nits (peak), Cover display: AMOLED, 3.26 inches, 382 x 720 pixels, 800 nits (HBM), 900 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in256/512GB Built-in, 8/12/16GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMainDual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 112˚, (ultrawide), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps)
Front32 MP, f/2.4, 22mm (wide), AF, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, tri-band
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (G1), BDS (B1I+B1c+B2a), GALILEO (E1+E5a), QZSS (L1+L5)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G, 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, dual Gyro, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
AudioMP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC, eSE, HCE, NFC-SIM, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
