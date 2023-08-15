Oppo Find N3 Flip revealed in new leaked renders

Oppo’s Find N3 Flip will have a refreshed design with a new camera module and Hasselblad branding.

Oppo’s initial attempt at a clamshell foldable phone was the Find N2 Flip, which competed well against the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. Now, our focus shifts to the upcoming Find N3 Flip in the series. Recently leaked renders by Digital Chat Station and Pricebaba present a refreshed design compared to earlier renders this year.

In the updated renders, the notable alteration is the camera module, now presented as a ring containing three sensors along with Hasselblad branding. The dimensions of the tall cover screens seem consistent with those on the Find N2 Flip. Regarding specifications, the Find N3 Flip is reported to offer a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, coupled with a 3.26-inch AMOLED cover screen.

Within the camera ring, there will be a 50MP main camera (IMX890) with optical image stabilization, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 32MP telephoto lens. On the software front, it’s anticipated that ColorOS 14, built on Android 13, will be in place. Notably, the Find N3 Flip is certified to support 67W fast charging, a significant improvement from the 33W on its predecessor.

