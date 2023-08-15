Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Oppo Find N3 Flip revealed in new leaked renders

Oppo Find N3 Flip revealed in new leaked renders

Articles
Advertisement
Oppo Find N3 Flip revealed in new leaked renders

Oppo Find N3 Flip revealed in new leaked renders

Advertisement
  • Oppo’s Find N3 Flip will have a refreshed design with a new camera module and Hasselblad branding.
  • The focus now turns to the upcoming Find N3 Flip model in the series.
  • The camera module in the updated renders forms a ring with three sensors and Hasselblad branding.
Advertisement

Oppo’s initial attempt at a clamshell foldable phone was the Find N2 Flip, which competed well against the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. Now, our focus shifts to the upcoming Find N3 Flip in the series. Recently leaked renders by Digital Chat Station and Pricebaba present a refreshed design compared to earlier renders this year.

Oppo Find N3 Flip revealed in new leaked renders

Oppo Find N3 Flip revealed in new leaked renders

In the updated renders, the notable alteration is the camera module, now presented as a ring containing three sensors along with Hasselblad branding. The dimensions of the tall cover screens seem consistent with those on the Find N2 Flip. Regarding specifications, the Find N3 Flip is reported to offer a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, coupled with a 3.26-inch AMOLED cover screen.

Oppo Find N3 Flip revealed in new leaked renders

Oppo Find N3 Flip revealed in new leaked renders

Within the camera ring, there will be a 50MP main camera (IMX890) with optical image stabilization, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 32MP telephoto lens. On the software front, it’s anticipated that ColorOS 14, built on Android 13, will be in place. Notably, the Find N3 Flip is certified to support 67W fast charging, a significant improvement from the 33W on its predecessor.

Also Read

Sparx Neo X price in Pakistan & specs
Sparx Neo X price in Pakistan & specs

Sparx released the new Neo X smartphone series, now available in markets. The...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story