Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Oppo Find N3 price in Pakistan – August 2023

Oppo Find N3 price in Pakistan – August 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Oppo Find N3 price in Pakistan – August 2023

Oppo Find N3 price in Pakistan – August 2023

Advertisement
  • The Oppo Finf N3 has an 8.0-inch foldable LTPO AMOLED display.
  • The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.
  • The device includes 12 GB of RAM and 265 GB of storage space.
Advertisement

Oppo, the renowned smartphone manufacturer, introduces its latest innovation to the Pakistani market: the Oppo Find N3. Packed with cutting-edge features and a sleek design, this smartphone aims to captivate users with its impressive specifications and performance.

The Oppo Find N3 features a stunning 8.0-inch foldable LTPO AMOLED display with a high resolution, ensuring vibrant colors and crisp visuals for an immersive viewing experience. The screen is designed to provide excellent clarity even in bright sunlight, making it ideal for outdoor use.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm SM8550-AB Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm), a robust processor that ensures smooth multitasking and lag-free performance. The device features 12 GB of the fastest RAM and 265 GB of built-in storage.

The Oppo Find N3 is a great device in terms of cameras. The primary camera of the phone is 60 megapixels, while the front-facing camera of the phone is 32 megapixels. Both cameras perform well and capture high-resolution pictures and videos.

Also Read

Oppo Reno 6 price in Pakistan – August 2023
Oppo Reno 6 price in Pakistan – August 2023

The Oppo Reno 6 has a 6.43-inch AMOLED FHD+ display. The smartphone...

The phone is available in three awesome colors: black, green, and white. A 4800 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 80 W of rapid charging support.

Advertisement

Oppo Find N3 price in Pakistan

Oppo Find N3 price in Pakistan is Rs. 394,999.

Oppo Find N3 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIColorOS 13
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Green, White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 66(1700/2100), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 3.2 GHz Cortex-X3 + 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 + 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 + 3 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A510)
ChipsetSnapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset
GPUAdreno 740
DisplayTechnologyOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size8.0 Inches
Resolution2268 x 2440 Pixels (~416 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, Cover display: OLED, 6.5 inches, 120Hz
MemoryBuilt-in256/512GB Built-in, 12/16GB RAM, UFS 4.0
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, multi-directional PDAF, OIS + 32 MP, f/2.0, 47mm (telephoto), 1/2.74″, 2x optical zoom, PDAF + 48 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, (ultrawide), 1/2″, AF, dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesHasselblad Color Calibration, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, gyro-EIS, HDR)
Front32 MP, f/2.4, 22mm (wide), 1/3.14″, Cover camera: 20 MP, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6/7, tri-band
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (G1), BDS (B1I+B1c+B2a), GALILEO (E1+E5a), QZSS (L1+L5)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G, 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsdual Gyro, Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
AudioMP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraStylus Support, Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus) – Folded, Plastic front – unfolded, glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus) or eco leather back, Aluminum frame NFC, eSE, HCE, NFC-SIM, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4800 mAh
– Fast charging 80W wired, 10W reverse wired

o stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story