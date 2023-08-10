Oppo Find N3 price in Pakistan – August 2023

The Oppo Finf N3 has an 8.0-inch foldable LTPO AMOLED display.

The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

The device includes 12 GB of RAM and 265 GB of storage space.

Advertisement

Oppo, the renowned smartphone manufacturer, introduces its latest innovation to the Pakistani market: the Oppo Find N3. Packed with cutting-edge features and a sleek design, this smartphone aims to captivate users with its impressive specifications and performance.

The Oppo Find N3 features a stunning 8.0-inch foldable LTPO AMOLED display with a high resolution, ensuring vibrant colors and crisp visuals for an immersive viewing experience. The screen is designed to provide excellent clarity even in bright sunlight, making it ideal for outdoor use.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm SM8550-AB Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm), a robust processor that ensures smooth multitasking and lag-free performance. The device features 12 GB of the fastest RAM and 265 GB of built-in storage.

The Oppo Find N3 is a great device in terms of cameras. The primary camera of the phone is 60 megapixels, while the front-facing camera of the phone is 32 megapixels. Both cameras perform well and capture high-resolution pictures and videos.

Also Read Oppo Reno 6 price in Pakistan – August 2023 The Oppo Reno 6 has a 6.43-inch AMOLED FHD+ display. The smartphone...

The phone is available in three awesome colors: black, green, and white. A 4800 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 80 W of rapid charging support.

Advertisement

Oppo Find N3 price in Pakistan

Oppo Find N3 price in Pakistan is Rs. 394,999.

Oppo Find N3 specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI ColorOS 13 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Green, White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 66(1700/2100), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.2 GHz Cortex-X3 + 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 + 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 + 3 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A510) Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset GPU Adreno 740 Display Technology OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch Size 8.0 Inches Resolution 2268 x 2440 Pixels (~416 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, Cover display: OLED, 6.5 inches, 120Hz Memory Built-in 256/512GB Built-in, 12/16GB RAM, UFS 4.0 Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, multi-directional PDAF, OIS + 32 MP, f/2.0, 47mm (telephoto), 1/2.74″, 2x optical zoom, PDAF + 48 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, (ultrawide), 1/2″, AF, dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Hasselblad Color Calibration, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, gyro-EIS, HDR) Front 32 MP, f/2.4, 22mm (wide), 1/3.14″, Cover camera: 20 MP, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6/7, tri-band Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (G1), BDS (B1I+B1c+B2a), GALILEO (E1+E5a), QZSS (L1+L5) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G, 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable Features Sensors dual Gyro, Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity Audio MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Stylus Support, Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus) – Folded, Plastic front – unfolded, glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus) or eco leather back, Aluminum frame NFC, eSE, HCE, NFC-SIM, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4800 mAh – Fast charging 80W wired, 10W reverse wired

o stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”