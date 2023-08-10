Oppo Find N3 price in Pakistan – August 2023

Oppo Reno 6 price in Pakistan – August 2023
Oppo, the renowned smartphone manufacturer, introduces its latest innovation to the Pakistani market: the Oppo Find N3. Packed with cutting-edge features and a sleek design, this smartphone aims to captivate users with its impressive specifications and performance.
The Oppo Find N3 features a stunning 8.0-inch foldable LTPO AMOLED display with a high resolution, ensuring vibrant colors and crisp visuals for an immersive viewing experience. The screen is designed to provide excellent clarity even in bright sunlight, making it ideal for outdoor use.
The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm SM8550-AB Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm), a robust processor that ensures smooth multitasking and lag-free performance. The device features 12 GB of the fastest RAM and 265 GB of built-in storage.
The Oppo Find N3 is a great device in terms of cameras. The primary camera of the phone is 60 megapixels, while the front-facing camera of the phone is 32 megapixels. Both cameras perform well and capture high-resolution pictures and videos.
The phone is available in three awesome colors: black, green, and white. A 4800 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 80 W of rapid charging support.
Oppo Find N3 price in Pakistan is Rs. 394,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 13
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Green, White
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 66(1700/2100), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 3.2 GHz Cortex-X3 + 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 + 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 + 3 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A510)
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset
|GPU
|Adreno 740
|Display
|Technology
|OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|8.0 Inches
|Resolution
|2268 x 2440 Pixels (~416 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, Cover display: OLED, 6.5 inches, 120Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|256/512GB Built-in, 12/16GB RAM, UFS 4.0
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, multi-directional PDAF, OIS + 32 MP, f/2.0, 47mm (telephoto), 1/2.74″, 2x optical zoom, PDAF + 48 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, (ultrawide), 1/2″, AF, dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Hasselblad Color Calibration, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, gyro-EIS, HDR)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.4, 22mm (wide), 1/3.14″, Cover camera: 20 MP, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6/7, tri-band
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (G1), BDS (B1I+B1c+B2a), GALILEO (E1+E5a), QZSS (L1+L5)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G, 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|dual Gyro, Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Stylus Support, Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus) – Folded, Plastic front – unfolded, glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus) or eco leather back, Aluminum frame NFC, eSE, HCE, NFC-SIM, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4800 mAh
|– Fast charging 80W wired, 10W reverse wired
