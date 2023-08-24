Oppo is set to launch the Find N3 Flip on August 29

Oppo Find N3 Flip will be launched on August 29.

The phone will have a triple-camera system with Hasselblad branding.

The device will be available in two colors: gray and black.

Oppo officially announced that the Find N3 Flip will be launched on August 29. This foldable clamshell phone will retain its vertical screen orientation and introduce a groundbreaking triple camera setup, with all three lenses housed within a single large circle. Notably, these cameras will bear the Hasselblad logo, indicating substantial improvements in imaging capabilities.

During the event, the Oppo Watch 4 Pro will also make its debut. This wearable device was showcased with a subtly curved screen and two available color choices.

The phone was captured being held by Shu Qi, a renowned model and actress in China. Oppo has been rather tight-lipped about the Flip’s specifications, as this form factor is generally marketed as a stylish accessory rather than a utilitarian device for work and entertainment. Nonetheless, it’s apparent that the phone will retain its side-mounted fingerprint scanner integrated into the power button.

The Watch 4 Pro will showcase a more noticeable bottom key while maintaining the rectangular display and the rotating crown button from its predecessor, the Watch 3 Pro. It will be available in two colors: gray and black, accompanied by at least two strap options, including rubber/fluoroelastomer and leather. With the unveiling just five days away, Oppo is anticipated to gradually unveil specifications for its upcoming devices.

