Oppo phones to feature Siri-like smart assistant powered by ‘AndesGPT’

Oppo has launched a new AI assistant called Xiao Bu Assistant.

Oppo’s move to create Xiao Bu Assistant follows the rising trend of AI integration in the tech sector.

Oppo is introducing the AI assistant trend with its new Xiao Bu Assistant, an experimental AI feature based on their in-house large language model, AndesGPT.

The updated Xiao Bu Assistant marks a significant advancement in AI conversation technology, showcasing improved understanding of context, text-based content generation, and better summarization abilities.

What is AndestGPT?

The Xiao Bu Assistant is a language model developed by Oppo‘s Andes Intelligent Cloud team. Operating in a hybrid cloud setup, AndesGPT has undergone two years of development, progressing from a series of in-house models, beginning with Obert, each with increasing complexity and performance capabilities.

The Obert models had parameters ranging from 100 million to 1 billion, gaining significant recognition by briefly holding the fifth position in the Chinese language understanding benchmark CLUE1.1 and securing the leading position in the large-scale knowledge graph question-answering KgCLUE1.0 leaderboard.

Building upon the groundwork laid by the Obert model, AndesGPT incorporates various crucial technologies that contribute to its unique qualities. These include continual incorporation of insights from Chinese conversations, precise tuning through instruction, incorporation of reinforcement learning guided by human feedback, and the expansion of its knowledge base.

Oppo‘s choice aligns with the ongoing trend in the tech industry, where AI integration is becoming a common practice, reflecting the steps taken by other companies like Huawei and Xiaomi.

