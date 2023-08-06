OPPO ranks #4 in the global smartphone market

OPPO is now the leading smartphone brand in China and ranks among the top 5 globally.

The most recent smartphone market analysis shows that OPPO has become the leading brand in China’s market and ranks among the top five globally in the first half of 2023 (1H2023). During this period, its global market share increased to 10%. OPPO’s success is credited to its introduction of advanced foldable devices like the Find N2 Flip and the popularity of its existing conventional flagship, the Find X6.

As per the prominent industry research firm Canalys, OPPO has risen as the “top-selling” smartphone brand in the Chinese market in the first half of 2023 (1H2023) and also secured the fourth position globally during the same six months. Within that duration, OPPO dispatched a total of 51.9 million units, capturing a 10% portion of the overall market.

OPPO is recognized for its diverse range of traditional candy-bar smartphones, including the A series, higher-end Renos, and flagship Find X models. Additionally, it’s building a reputation for foldable smartphones, which could potentially rival Samsung’s offerings in certain markets. These accomplishments likely played a role in its confident position within the top five during 1H2023, particularly in China.

OPPO Find N series captured 31% of the foldable smartphone market in the first quarter of 2023 (1Q2023) in China. The N2 Flip, known for its innovative cover display, fold-flat design, and extended battery, preceded the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 in these features. This model is widely acknowledged for OPPO’s success in its global market segment, experiencing an 8% increase in share quarter-on-quarter during 1Q2023.

On the other hand, the larger and more recent counterpart of the N2 Flip might have its moment in the spotlight later this year. This is particularly possible if the highly anticipated and improved Find N3, with its potential global availability and potential sales under OPPO‘s sister brand OnePlus, becomes a reality.

The launch of this device could contribute to Canalys’ projections of a foldable smartphone market expansion, rising from 13.1 million units shipped in 2022 to 19 million by the close of 2023. This growth is expected to continue at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 114%, eventually reaching 55 million units in 2025.

