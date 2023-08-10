Oppo Reno 10 price in Pakistan & specifications

Oppo A78 Price in Pakistan & Special Features – August 2023
Oppo is getting ready to introduce their upcoming addition to the A-series...
The Oppo Reno 10 is available soon on the market at a reasonable price with amazing features.
The device has a 6.7-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels. The display is covered by Asahi Glass AGC DT-Star2 and has a refresh rate of 120 Hz.
The phone runs the ColorOS 13.1 operating system, which is based on Android 13.
It comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset and a 2.6 GHz octa-core processor.
The Reno 10 has a triple-camera setup on the back with an LED flash.
The gadget is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with fast charging support at 67 W.
Oppo Reno 10 price in Pakistan
The Oppo Reno 10 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 154,999/-
Oppo Reno 10 specification
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 13.1
|Dimensions
|162.4 x 74.2 x 8 mm
|Weight
|182 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Silvery Grey, Ice Blue
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6877V Dimensity 7050 (6 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G68 MC4
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2412 Pixels (~394 PPI)
|Protection
|Asahi Glass AGC DT-Star2
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 950 nits (peak)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|No
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 25mm (wide), 1/2″, PDAF + 32 MP, f/2.0, 47mm (telephoto), 1/2.74″, PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120/480fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.4, 22mm (wide), 1/2.74″, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LLTE-A (CA), 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic frame, glass back, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 67W wired, PD3 Reverse wired
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.