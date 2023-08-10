Advertisement
Oppo Reno 10 price in Pakistan & specifications

Oppo Reno 10

  • Oppo Reno 10 has a triple-camera setup on the back.
  • The device has a 2.6 GHz octa-core processor.
  • The phone comes with a 5000 mAh battery capacity.
The Oppo Reno 10 is available soon on the market at a reasonable price with amazing features.

The device has a 6.7-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels. The display is covered by Asahi Glass AGC DT-Star2 and has a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The phone runs the ColorOS 13.1 operating system, which is based on Android 13.

It comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset and a 2.6 GHz octa-core processor.

The Reno 10 has a triple-camera setup on the back with an LED flash.

The gadget is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with fast charging support at 67 W.

Oppo Reno 10 price in Pakistan

The Oppo Reno 10 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 154,999/-

Oppo Reno 10 specification

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
UIColorOS 13.1
Dimensions162.4 x 74.2 x 8 mm
Weight182 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSilvery Grey, Ice Blue
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT6877V Dimensity 7050 (6 nm)
GPUMali-G68 MC4
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2412 Pixels (~394 PPI)
ProtectionAsahi Glass AGC DT-Star2
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 950 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardNo
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 25mm (wide), 1/2″, PDAF + 32 MP, f/2.0, 47mm (telephoto), 1/2.74″, PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120/480fps, gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.4, 22mm (wide), 1/2.74″, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LLTE-A (CA), 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic frame, glass back, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 67W wired, PD3 Reverse wired

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

