Oppo Reno 10 Pro price in Pakistan – August 2023

The Oppo Reno 10 Pro has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display.

The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G processor.

The device includes 12 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.

Oppo has consistently impressed smartphone enthusiasts with its innovative offerings that strike a balance between cutting-edge technology and affordability. Among its notable releases, the Oppo Reno series has garnered significant attention for its impressive features and competitive pricing. The latest addition to this series, the Oppo Reno 10 Pro, has sparked curiosity among consumers in Pakistan and beyond.

The Oppo Reno 10 Pro is powered by a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm) octa-core processor, ensuring seamless performance across various applications and tasks. Paired with 12 GB of the fastest RAM, this processor provides a smooth multitasking experience and efficient app management.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch vibrant and crisp Super AMOLED 120 Hz display with HDR10 support and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels. This ensures an immersive viewing experience, making it ideal for watching videos, playing games, and browsing content.

The device’s display is also equipped with a high-resolution camera cutout, allowing for uninterrupted screen real estate. The gadget includes 128 GB of sufficient built-in storage.

The Oppo Reno 10 Pro is an awesome device in terms of cameras. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the front-facing camera of the phone is 32 megapixels. Both cameras perform well and capture high-resolution pictures and videos. Some extra features included in the phone’s main cameras are multi-directional PDAF, OIS LED flash, HDR, panorama, and 4K video recording.

The phone is available in two great colors: silver grey and glossy purple. A 4600 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which supports 80 W of fast charging.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro price in Pakistan

Oppo Reno 10 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 168,999.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI ColorOS 13.1 Dimensions 162.3 x 74.2 x 7.9 mm Weight 185 g SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Silvery Grey, Glossy Purple Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 3x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 642L Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 Pixels (~394 PPI) Protection Asahi Glass AGC DT-Star2 Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 950 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, multi-directional PDAF, OIS + 32 MP, f/2.0, 47mm (telephoto), 1/2.74″, PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120/480fps, gyro-EIS, HDR, OIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.4, 22mm (wide), 1/2.74″, AF, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front , plastic frame, glass back, Document editor , Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4600 mAh – Fast charging 80W wired, PD3, QC3 Reverse wired

