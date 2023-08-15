Oppo Reno 10 Pro price in Pakistan – August 2023

Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan – August 2023
The Vivo Y35 has a 6.58-inch IPS LCD with a 90 Hz...
Oppo has consistently impressed smartphone enthusiasts with its innovative offerings that strike a balance between cutting-edge technology and affordability. Among its notable releases, the Oppo Reno series has garnered significant attention for its impressive features and competitive pricing. The latest addition to this series, the Oppo Reno 10 Pro, has sparked curiosity among consumers in Pakistan and beyond.
The Oppo Reno 10 Pro is powered by a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm) octa-core processor, ensuring seamless performance across various applications and tasks. Paired with 12 GB of the fastest RAM, this processor provides a smooth multitasking experience and efficient app management.
The smartphone features a 6.7-inch vibrant and crisp Super AMOLED 120 Hz display with HDR10 support and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels. This ensures an immersive viewing experience, making it ideal for watching videos, playing games, and browsing content.
The device’s display is also equipped with a high-resolution camera cutout, allowing for uninterrupted screen real estate. The gadget includes 128 GB of sufficient built-in storage.
The Oppo Reno 10 Pro is an awesome device in terms of cameras. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the front-facing camera of the phone is 32 megapixels. Both cameras perform well and capture high-resolution pictures and videos. Some extra features included in the phone’s main cameras are multi-directional PDAF, OIS LED flash, HDR, panorama, and 4K video recording.
The phone is available in two great colors: silver grey and glossy purple. A 4600 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which supports 80 W of fast charging.
Oppo Reno 10 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 168,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 13.1
|Dimensions
|162.3 x 74.2 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|185 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Silvery Grey, Glossy Purple
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 3x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 642L
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2412 Pixels (~394 PPI)
|Protection
|Asahi Glass AGC DT-Star2
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 950 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, multi-directional PDAF, OIS + 32 MP, f/2.0, 47mm (telephoto), 1/2.74″, PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120/480fps, gyro-EIS, HDR, OIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.4, 22mm (wide), 1/2.74″, AF, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic frame, glass back, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4600 mAh
|– Fast charging 80W wired, PD3, QC3 Reverse wired
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.