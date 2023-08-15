Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Oppo Reno 10 Pro price in Pakistan – August 2023

Oppo Reno 10 Pro price in Pakistan – August 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Oppo Reno 10 Pro price in Pakistan – August 2023

Oppo Reno 10 Pro price in Pakistan – August 2023

Advertisement
  • The Oppo Reno 10 Pro has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display.
  • The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G processor.
  • The device includes 12 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.
Advertisement

Oppo has consistently impressed smartphone enthusiasts with its innovative offerings that strike a balance between cutting-edge technology and affordability. Among its notable releases, the Oppo Reno series has garnered significant attention for its impressive features and competitive pricing. The latest addition to this series, the Oppo Reno 10 Pro, has sparked curiosity among consumers in Pakistan and beyond.

The Oppo Reno 10 Pro is powered by a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm) octa-core processor, ensuring seamless performance across various applications and tasks. Paired with 12 GB of the fastest RAM, this processor provides a smooth multitasking experience and efficient app management.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch vibrant and crisp Super AMOLED 120 Hz display with HDR10 support and a  FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels. This ensures an immersive viewing experience, making it ideal for watching videos, playing games, and browsing content.

The device’s display is also equipped with a high-resolution camera cutout, allowing for uninterrupted screen real estate. The gadget includes 128 GB of sufficient built-in storage.

The Oppo Reno 10 Pro is an awesome device in terms of cameras. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the front-facing camera of the phone is 32 megapixels. Both cameras perform well and capture high-resolution pictures and videos. Some extra features included in the phone’s main cameras are multi-directional PDAF, OIS LED flash, HDR, panorama, and 4K video recording.

Also Read

Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan – August 2023
Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan – August 2023

The Vivo Y35 has a 6.58-inch IPS LCD with a 90 Hz...

Advertisement

The phone is available in two great colors: silver grey and glossy purple. A 4600 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which supports 80 W of fast charging.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro price in Pakistan

Oppo Reno 10 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 168,999.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIColorOS 13.1
Dimensions162.3 x 74.2 x 7.9 mm
Weight185 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSilvery Grey, Glossy Purple
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 3x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetQualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 642L
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2412 Pixels (~394 PPI)
ProtectionAsahi Glass AGC DT-Star2
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 950 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, multi-directional PDAF, OIS + 32 MP, f/2.0, 47mm (telephoto), 1/2.74″, PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120/480fps, gyro-EIS, HDR, OIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.4, 22mm (wide), 1/2.74″, AF, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic frame, glass back, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4600 mAh
– Fast charging 80W wired, PD3, QC3 Reverse wired

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story