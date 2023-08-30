Advertisement
Oppo Reno 5 Pro Price in Pakistan & Specs

Oppo Reno 5 Pro Price in Pakistan & Specs

Articles
Oppo Reno 5 Pro Price in Pakistan & Specs

Oppo Reno 5 Pro Price in Pakistan & Specs

  • The Oppo Reno 5 Pro is a cutting-edge smartphone.
  • It has 6.55-inch AMOLED display.
  • It has 12GB of RAM.
The Oppo Reno 5 Pro is a cutting-edge smartphone that combines style and performance. Boasting a vibrant 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, it offers stunning visuals and smooth interactions.

Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset and up to 12GB of RAM, the device ensures seamless multitasking and responsive performance.

Its quad-camera setup, featuring a 64MP main sensor, delivers impressive photography capabilities, while the 32MP front camera captures detailed selfies.

The phone supports 5G connectivity, enhancing online experiences, and its 4,350mAh battery with 65W fast charging ensures extended usage without prolonged downtime.

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro’s blend of aesthetics and functionality makes it a compelling choice for tech-savvy users.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro price in Pakistan

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 84,999/-

Oppo Reno 5 Pro detailed specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 11.1
Dimensions159.7 x 73.2 x 7.6 mm
Weight173 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGalactic Silver, Starry Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A77 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT6889Z Dimensity 1000+ (7nm)
GPUMali-G77 MC9
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 6
Extra Features(~88.6% screen-to-body ratio), 90Hz, HDR10+, 800 nits (typ), 1100 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainQuad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/1.73″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS, HDR)
Front32 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBUSB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
AudioSpeaker Phone, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4350 mAh
– Fast charging 65W, Reverse charging
