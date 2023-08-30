Oppo Reno 5 Pro Price in Pakistan & Specs

Vivo Y20s price in Pakistan July 20223
The Vivo Y20s has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display. The smartphone has...
The Oppo Reno 5 Pro is a cutting-edge smartphone that combines style and performance. Boasting a vibrant 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, it offers stunning visuals and smooth interactions.
Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset and up to 12GB of RAM, the device ensures seamless multitasking and responsive performance.
Its quad-camera setup, featuring a 64MP main sensor, delivers impressive photography capabilities, while the 32MP front camera captures detailed selfies.
The phone supports 5G connectivity, enhancing online experiences, and its 4,350mAh battery with 65W fast charging ensures extended usage without prolonged downtime.
The Oppo Reno 5 Pro’s blend of aesthetics and functionality makes it a compelling choice for tech-savvy users.
The Oppo Reno 5 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 84,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 11.1
|Dimensions
|159.7 x 73.2 x 7.6 mm
|Weight
|173 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Galactic Silver, Starry Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A77 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6889Z Dimensity 1000+ (7nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Extra Features
|(~88.6% screen-to-body ratio), 90Hz, HDR10+, 800 nits (typ), 1100 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/1.73″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS, HDR)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Speaker Phone, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4350 mAh
|– Fast charging 65W, Reverse charging
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.