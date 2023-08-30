Oppo Reno 5 Pro Price in Pakistan & Specs

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro is a cutting-edge smartphone.

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro is a cutting-edge smartphone that combines style and performance. Boasting a vibrant 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, it offers stunning visuals and smooth interactions.

Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset and up to 12GB of RAM, the device ensures seamless multitasking and responsive performance.

Its quad-camera setup, featuring a 64MP main sensor, delivers impressive photography capabilities, while the 32MP front camera captures detailed selfies.

The phone supports 5G connectivity, enhancing online experiences, and its 4,350mAh battery with 65W fast charging ensures extended usage without prolonged downtime.

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro’s blend of aesthetics and functionality makes it a compelling choice for tech-savvy users.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro price in Pakistan

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 84,999/-

Oppo Reno 5 Pro detailed specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS 11.1 Dimensions 159.7 x 73.2 x 7.6 mm Weight 173 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Galactic Silver, Starry Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A77 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT6889Z Dimensity 1000+ (7nm) GPU Mali-G77 MC9 Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Extra Features (~88.6% screen-to-body ratio), 90Hz, HDR10+, 800 nits (typ), 1100 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM Card No Camera Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/1.73″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS, HDR) Front 32 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS USB USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio Speaker Phone, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4350 mAh – Fast charging 65W, Reverse charging

