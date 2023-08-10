Oppo Reno 6 price in Pakistan – August 2023

The Oppo Reno 6 has a 6.43-inch AMOLED FHD+ display.

The smartphone has a Dimensity 900 (6 nm) processor.

The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.

The Oppo Reno 6 is a premium mid-range smartphone that is now available for purchase on the market at an attractive price range. The device is powered by the MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 (6 nm) octa-core processor.

The Oppo Reno 6 has a stunning 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels that provides vibrant colors, deep blacks, and impressive contrast ratios. The screen’s refresh rate ensures smooth scrolling and enhances the overall viewing experience, making it ideal for multimedia consumption and gaming.

The smartphone is powered by a capable chipset that ensures seamless multitasking and efficient performance. With a combination of CPU and GPU enhancements, the device can handle resource-intensive applications and games without compromising on speed or responsiveness.

The device features 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.

The Oppo Reno 6 has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 64 megapixels, while the front-facing camera is 32 megapixels. Both cameras perform well and capture high-resolution pictures and videos.

The phone is available in three amazing colors: Stellar Black, Aurora Blue, and Purple. A 4300 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 64 W of fast charging support.

Oppo Reno 6 price in Pakistan

Oppo Reno 6 price in Pakistan is Rs. 64,999.

Oppo Reno 6 specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS 11.1 Dimensions 159.1 x 73.3 x 7.8 mm Weight 173 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Aurora, Stellar Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 2.3Ghz Octa Core Chipset Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm) GPU Adreno 618 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM), 750 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC Camera Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps) Front 44 MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide), Video ([email protected]/120fps, gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4310 mAh – Fast charging 50W, USB Power Delivery 2.0, VOOC 4.0

