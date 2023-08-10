Oppo Reno 6 price in Pakistan – August 2023

- The Oppo Reno 6 has a 6.43-inch AMOLED FHD+ display.
- The smartphone has a Dimensity 900 (6 nm) processor.
- The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.
The Oppo Reno 6 is a premium mid-range smartphone that is now available for purchase on the market at an attractive price range. The device is powered by the MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 (6 nm) octa-core processor.
The Oppo Reno 6 has a stunning 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels that provides vibrant colors, deep blacks, and impressive contrast ratios. The screen’s refresh rate ensures smooth scrolling and enhances the overall viewing experience, making it ideal for multimedia consumption and gaming.
The smartphone is powered by a capable chipset that ensures seamless multitasking and efficient performance. With a combination of CPU and GPU enhancements, the device can handle resource-intensive applications and games without compromising on speed or responsiveness.
The device features 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.
The Oppo Reno 6 has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 64 megapixels, while the front-facing camera is 32 megapixels. Both cameras perform well and capture high-resolution pictures and videos.
The phone is available in three amazing colors: Stellar Black, Aurora Blue, and Purple. A 4300 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 64 W of fast charging support.
Oppo Reno 6 price in Pakistan
Oppo Reno 6 price in Pakistan is Rs. 64,999.
Oppo Reno 6 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 11.1
|Dimensions
|159.1 x 73.3 x 7.8 mm
|Weight
|173 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Aurora, Stellar Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|2.3Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 618
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM), 750 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps)
|Front
|44 MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide), Video ([email protected]/120fps, gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4310 mAh
|– Fast charging 50W, USB Power Delivery 2.0, VOOC 4.0
