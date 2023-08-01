Oppo Reno 6 Price in Pakistan & features

The Oppo Reno 6 is a stylish and feature-packed smartphone.

It has 6.4-inch AMOLED display.

It has 8GB of RAM.

Advertisement

The Oppo Reno 6 is a stylish and feature-packed smartphone that offers a premium user experience. The device boasts a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, delivering vibrant colors and smooth visuals. Powered by the Snapdragon 720G chipset and up to 8GB of RAM, the phone ensures smooth multitasking and lag-free performance.

The Oppo Reno 6 is equipped with a versatile quad-camera setup, featuring a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. This camera array allows users to capture stunning photos and videos in various conditions. For selfies, there is a 44MP front camera housed in a sleek punch-hole cutout.

The device runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11, providing a user-friendly interface with numerous customization options. Its 4,310mAh battery supports 50W fast charging, ensuring quick and efficient recharging. With its premium design, capable performance, and impressive camera capabilities, the Oppo Reno 6 is an excellent choice for users seeking a powerful and stylish smartphone.

Oppo Reno 6 price in Pakistan

The Oppo Reno 6 price in Pakistan is Rs. 64,999/-

Oppo Reno 6 specifications

BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS 11.1 Dimensions 159.1 x 73.3 x 7.8 mm Weight 173 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Aurora, Stellar Black FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU 2.3Ghz Octa Core Chipset Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm ) GPU Adreno 618 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM), 750 nits (peak) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps) Front 44 MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide), Video ([email protected]/120fps, gyro-EIS) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4310 mAh – Fast charging 50W, USB Power Delivery 2.0, VOOC 4.0

Advertisement

Also Read Motorola unveiled Moto G14 with 6.5-inch display, Unisoc T616 chipset Motorola Moto G14 released in India with significant upgrades. The smartphone has...