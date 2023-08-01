Advertisement
Oppo Reno 6 Price in Pakistan & features

Articles
  • The Oppo Reno 6 is a stylish and feature-packed smartphone.
  • It has 6.4-inch AMOLED display.
  • It has 8GB of RAM.
The Oppo Reno 6 is a stylish and feature-packed smartphone that offers a premium user experience. The device boasts a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, delivering vibrant colors and smooth visuals. Powered by the Snapdragon 720G chipset and up to 8GB of RAM, the phone ensures smooth multitasking and lag-free performance.

The Oppo Reno 6 is equipped with a versatile quad-camera setup, featuring a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. This camera array allows users to capture stunning photos and videos in various conditions. For selfies, there is a 44MP front camera housed in a sleek punch-hole cutout.

The device runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11, providing a user-friendly interface with numerous customization options. Its 4,310mAh battery supports 50W fast charging, ensuring quick and efficient recharging. With its premium design, capable performance, and impressive camera capabilities, the Oppo Reno 6 is an excellent choice for users seeking a powerful and stylish smartphone.

Oppo Reno 6 price in Pakistan

The Oppo Reno 6 price in Pakistan is Rs. 64,999/-

Oppo Reno 6 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 11.1
Dimensions159.1 x 73.3 x 7.8 mm
Weight173 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsAurora, Stellar Black
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPU2.3Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetQualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)
GPUAdreno 618
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM), 750 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120fps)
Front44 MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide), Video ([email protected]/120fps, gyro-EIS)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4310 mAh
– Fast charging 50W, USB Power Delivery 2.0, VOOC 4.0
