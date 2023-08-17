Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Oppo Reno 8 price in Pakistan – August 2023

Oppo Reno 8 price in Pakistan – August 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Oppo Reno 8 price in Pakistan – August 2023

Oppo Reno 8 price in Pakistan – August 2023

Advertisement
  • The Oppo Reno 8 has a 6.4-inch AMOLED 90 Hz display.
  • The smartphone has a MediaTek Dimension 1300 processor.
  • The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 1238 GB of built-in storage.
Advertisement

Oppo has continued its stride in the competitive smartphone market with its latest offering, the Oppo Reno 8. Packed with innovative features and cutting-edge technology, the Oppo Reno 8 has been generating excitement among tech enthusiasts and smartphone aficionados alike. Let’s delve into the price and specifications of this eagerly anticipated device.

The Oppo Reno 8 has a stunning 6.4-inch AMOLED 90 Hz display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, which sets new standards for visual clarity and immersive viewing experiences.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek MT6893Z Dimensity 1300 (6 nm) octa-core processor, which ensures seamless multitasking and swift app launches. Coupled with 8 GB of the fastest RAM, the device offers exceptional performance, making it suitable for both productivity and entertainment purposes.

The Oppo Reno 8 has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the front-facing camera of the phone is 32 megapixels. The device captures stunning photos and videos in various lighting conditions.

Also Read

Google Search can now shorten articles for you
Google Search can now shorten articles for you

Google introduced a new tool in the Search Labs of its app...

The phone is available in two great colors: shimmer gold and shimmer black. A 4500 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 80 W of fast charging support.

Advertisement

Oppo Reno 8 price in Pakistan

Oppo Reno 8 price in Pakistan is Rs. 79,999.

Oppo Reno 8 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIColorOS 12.1
Dimensions160.6 x 73.4 x 7.7 mm
Weight179 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsShimmer Gold, Shimmer Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.43 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionPanda Glass
Extra Features90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM), 800 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSDXC
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/3.3, (microscope) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide), 1/2.74″, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A (CA)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
AudioSpeaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIPX4 water resistant, RGB ring light around the camera (notifications, charging progress), Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, Reverse charging

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story