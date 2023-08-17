Oppo Reno 8 price in Pakistan – August 2023

The Oppo Reno 8 has a 6.4-inch AMOLED 90 Hz display.

The smartphone has a MediaTek Dimension 1300 processor.

The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 1238 GB of built-in storage.

Advertisement

Oppo has continued its stride in the competitive smartphone market with its latest offering, the Oppo Reno 8. Packed with innovative features and cutting-edge technology, the Oppo Reno 8 has been generating excitement among tech enthusiasts and smartphone aficionados alike. Let’s delve into the price and specifications of this eagerly anticipated device.

The Oppo Reno 8 has a stunning 6.4-inch AMOLED 90 Hz display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, which sets new standards for visual clarity and immersive viewing experiences.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek MT6893Z Dimensity 1300 (6 nm) octa-core processor, which ensures seamless multitasking and swift app launches. Coupled with 8 GB of the fastest RAM, the device offers exceptional performance, making it suitable for both productivity and entertainment purposes.

The Oppo Reno 8 has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the front-facing camera of the phone is 32 megapixels. The device captures stunning photos and videos in various lighting conditions.

Also Read Google Search can now shorten articles for you Google introduced a new tool in the Search Labs of its app...

The phone is available in two great colors: shimmer gold and shimmer black. A 4500 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 80 W of fast charging support.

Advertisement

Oppo Reno 8 price in Pakistan

Oppo Reno 8 price in Pakistan is Rs. 79,999.

Oppo Reno 8 specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI ColorOS 12.1 Dimensions 160.6 x 73.4 x 7.7 mm Weight 179 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Shimmer Gold, Shimmer Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm ) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.43 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Panda Glass Extra Features 90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM), 800 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSDXC Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/3.3, (microscope) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide), 1/2.74″, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A (CA) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IPX4 water resistant, RGB ring light around the camera ( notifications , charging progress), Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 33W, Reverse charging

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.