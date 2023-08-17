Oppo Reno 8 price in Pakistan – August 2023

Google Search can now shorten articles for you
Oppo has continued its stride in the competitive smartphone market with its latest offering, the Oppo Reno 8. Packed with innovative features and cutting-edge technology, the Oppo Reno 8 has been generating excitement among tech enthusiasts and smartphone aficionados alike. Let’s delve into the price and specifications of this eagerly anticipated device.
The Oppo Reno 8 has a stunning 6.4-inch AMOLED 90 Hz display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, which sets new standards for visual clarity and immersive viewing experiences.
The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek MT6893Z Dimensity 1300 (6 nm) octa-core processor, which ensures seamless multitasking and swift app launches. Coupled with 8 GB of the fastest RAM, the device offers exceptional performance, making it suitable for both productivity and entertainment purposes.
The Oppo Reno 8 has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the front-facing camera of the phone is 32 megapixels. The device captures stunning photos and videos in various lighting conditions.
The phone is available in two great colors: shimmer gold and shimmer black. A 4500 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 80 W of fast charging support.
Oppo Reno 8 price in Pakistan is Rs. 79,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 12.1
|Dimensions
|160.6 x 73.4 x 7.7 mm
|Weight
|179 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Shimmer Gold, Shimmer Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.43 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Panda Glass
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM), 800 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSDXC
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/3.3, (microscope) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide), 1/2.74″, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A (CA)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IPX4 water resistant, RGB ring light around the camera (notifications, charging progress), Document editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, Reverse charging
