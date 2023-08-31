Advertisement
Oppo Reno 8 price in Pakistan & features – Aug 2023

Oppo Reno 8 price in Pakistan & features – Aug 2023

Oppo Reno 8 price in Pakistan & features – Aug 2023

Oppo Reno 8 price in Pakistan & features – Aug 2023

  • The Oppo Reno 8 has a 6.64-inch AMOLED 90Hz display.
  • The smartphone has a MediaTek Dimension 1300 chipset.
  • The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.
The Oppo Reno 8 is a premium, mid-range smartphone that is now available for purchase on the market at an attractive price range.

The Oppo Reno 8 is equipped with the MediaTek MT6893Z Dimensity 1300 (6 nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.64-inch AMOLED 90Hz display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The device includes 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the latest Android 12 and ColorOS 12.1 operating systems.

The Oppo Reno 8 has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 32 megapixels.

The phone comes in two awesome colors: Shimmer Gold and Shimmer Black. A 4600 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 80 W of rapid charging support.

Oppo Reno 8 price in Pakistan

Oppo Reno 8 price in Pakistan is Rs 79,999.

Oppo Reno 8 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIColorOS 12.1
Dimensions160.6 x 73.4 x 7.7 mm
Weight179 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsShimmer Gold, Shimmer Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.43 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionPanda Glass
Extra Features90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM), 800 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSDXC
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/3.3, (microscope) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide), 1/2.74″, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A (CA)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
AudioSpeaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIPX4 water resistant, RGB ring light around the camera (notifications, charging progress), Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, Reverse charging

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

