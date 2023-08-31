Oppo Reno 8 price in Pakistan & features – Aug 2023

The Oppo Reno 8 has a 6.64-inch AMOLED 90Hz display.

The smartphone has a MediaTek Dimension 1300 chipset.

The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Advertisement

The Oppo Reno 8 is a premium, mid-range smartphone that is now available for purchase on the market at an attractive price range.

The Oppo Reno 8 is equipped with the MediaTek MT6893Z Dimensity 1300 (6 nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.64-inch AMOLED 90Hz display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The device includes 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the latest Android 12 and ColorOS 12.1 operating systems.

The Oppo Reno 8 has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 32 megapixels.

Also Read Twitter (X) to get audio and video calling features soon Twitter is adding audio and video calling features. The features will be...

Advertisement

The phone comes in two awesome colors: Shimmer Gold and Shimmer Black. A 4600 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 80 W of rapid charging support.

Oppo Reno 8 price in Pakistan

Oppo Reno 8 price in Pakistan is Rs 79,999.

Oppo Reno 8 specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI ColorOS 12.1 Dimensions 160. 6 x 73.4 x 7. 7 mm Weight 179 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Shimmer Gold, Shimmer Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.43 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Panda Glass Extra Features 90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM), 800 nits ( peak ) Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSDXC Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP , f/3.3, (microscope) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide), 1/2.74″, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A (CA) Features Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IPX4 water resistant, RGB ring light around the camera (notifications, charging progress), Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 33W, Reverse charging

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.



Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”