Oppo Reno 9 price in Pakistan & specifications

  • Oppo Reno 9 offers a reasonable price with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display (1080 x 2412 pixels) and 120 Hz refresh rate.
  • Priced at ₨ 103,999/- in Pakistan.
  • Features a triple-camera setup, including a 64 MP main camera and a 32 MP selfie camera.
The Oppo search Reno 9 is easily available on the market at a reasonable price with great features. The device has a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels and a 120 Hz refresh rate.

It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset. It has a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor, and the GPU is called Adreno 642L.

The Reno 9 features a triple camera setup on the rear, including a 64 MP main camera and a 32 MP selfie camera.

The gadget has 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 256 or 512 GB of internal storage space.

The smartphone is powered by a 4500 mAh non-removable battery with fast charging support at 67 W.

Oppo Reno 9 price in Pakistan 

Oppo Reno 9 price in Pakistan is ₨ 103,999/-

 Oppo Reno 9 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
UIColorOS 13
Dimensions162.3 x 74.2 x 7.2 mm
Weight174 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Gold, Pink gradient, Red
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (1 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 3 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetQualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 642L
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2412 Pixels (~413 PPI)
ProtectionAsahi Glass AGC DT-Star2
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 950 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, (UFS 3.1 – 512GB), (UFS 2.2 – 256GB)
CardmicroSDXC
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.4, 22mm (wide), 1/2.74″, AF, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G, 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
AudioSpeaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC (eSE, HCE, NFC-SIM), Document editor, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast battery 67W wired, PD, QC2, 1-33% in 10 min, 1-100% in 44 min (advertised), Reverse wired

