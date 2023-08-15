Oppo unveils Watch4 Pro smartwatch with snapdragon W5 chipset

Oppo is gearing up to unveil its latest smartwatch, the Watch4 Pro, as disclosed by Leakster Digital Chat Station on Weibo.

This upcoming timepiece boasts a unique dual-platform design, incorporating a Snapdragon W5 processor for robust tasks such as handling calls, alongside a BES2700 chip optimized for energy-efficient operations.

Notable enhancements over its predecessor include a larger battery, as well as an improved overall design. Set to be revealed later this month, the launch event is expected to showcase not only the Watch4 Pro but also the Find N3 and/or Find N3 Flip foldable smartphones.

Oppo’s innovation doesn’t stop at internals; the Watch4 Pro is said to feature a 316 stainless steel frame and a ceramic base, enhancing both texture and durability.

The battery capacity is reported to be 570 mAh, a modest 3% improvement. The BES2700 chip, used widely by Huawei, suggests potential for commendable battery life, given Huawei’s reputation in this regard.

It’s worth noting that Oppo previously employed an Apollo 4 Plus SoC for low-power functions.

While the price and availability of the Watch4 Pro outside of China remain uncertain, its predecessor, the Oppo Watch 3 Pro, was priced at CNY1,899 ($280/€275 at launch).