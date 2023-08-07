Pakistan introduces a new messaging app similar to WhatsApp

The Ministry of Information Technology has released a new communication app called Beep Pakistan.

The app is designed to be a secure communication channel for government personnel.

The app’s server is located in Pakistan, which makes it more secure than other options.

The Ministry of Information Technology has officially released the Beep Pakistan communication app, initially intended for government staff across 41 federal ministries and departments, with future plans for public availability.

Designed as a substitute for WhatsApp and other social media apps, this platform aims to provide a secure communication channel for government personnel. It boasts functionalities like audio and video calls, video conferencing, and the secure transfer of sensitive official documents.

In the beginning, the app is accessible to federal authorities, and in the next stage, it will expand to the provincial level. Following government employees, the general population will also gain access to this app. This step would establish Beep Pakistan as the nation’s inaugural homegrown social media platform.

According to the government, the app’s heightened security stems from its server being situated in Pakistan, setting it apart from other options. The application’s source code will also be stored within the country. The connectivity of the app has been made possible through 83 new projects that have been launched, backed by an investment of Rs. 79 billion.

The launch event of the Beep Pakistan app saw the presence of high-ranking Ministry of IT officials, including Syed Amin Ul Haque, the Federal Minister for IT and Telecom.

The IT Minister stated that the introduction of this app will eliminate audio and video leaks. Additionally, he shared that the establishment of three new incubator centers has occurred within the last four years.

“Today, 33 companies are manufacturing smartphones in Pakistan. The world’s major companies also manufacture mobile phones in Pakistan. In 2020, IT exports were only $1 billion. Today, IT exports have reached $2.6 billion. Our aspiration is to take IT exports up to $15 billion.”

Syed Amin Ul Haque also mentioned that significant achievements such as the Cyber Security Policy and Data Protection Bill have been successfully reached.

