Pakistani IT sector eyes $100M export orders at ITCN Asia: Expert

Motorola Edge 40 Neo design revealed in 360-degree renders
The Motorola Edge 40 Neo has been leaked in 360-degree renders. The...
Renowned IT expert and entrepreneur Noman Said, of Pakistani origin, believes that the IT industry is uniquely positioned to alleviate the trade deficit, strengthen currency value, generate numerous jobs, and enhance Pakistan’s global reputation.
Noman Said, drawing from international market insights, is optimistic that Pakistan can secure up to $100 million in export orders by showcasing its talent at this significant global event.
The 23rd edition of ITCN Asia, taking place in Karachi from August 30 to September 2, will involve numerous IT companies and specifically highlight Pakistani IT service exporters.
Noman Said emphasized that the government must address obstacles to ensure Pakistani IT firms have equal competitive ground compared to their international and regional counterparts.
Noman Said also highlighted that the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has prioritized IT and emphasized that this industry can drive growth across various sectors through the multiplying effects of automation, digitization, and machine learning.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.