Pakistani IT sector eyes $100M export orders at ITCN Asia: Expert

The IT industry can help Pakistan alleviate the trade deficit and enhance its global reputation.

He is optimistic that Pakistan can secure up to $100 million in export orders at ITCN Asia.

The IT industry should be declared tax-free for a decade.

Advertisement

Renowned IT expert and entrepreneur Noman Said, of Pakistani origin, believes that the IT industry is uniquely positioned to alleviate the trade deficit, strengthen currency value, generate numerous jobs, and enhance Pakistan’s global reputation.

Noman Said, drawing from international market insights, is optimistic that Pakistan can secure up to $100 million in export orders by showcasing its talent at this significant global event.

The 23rd edition of ITCN Asia, taking place in Karachi from August 30 to September 2, will involve numerous IT companies and specifically highlight Pakistani IT service exporters.

Noman Said emphasized that the government must address obstacles to ensure Pakistani IT firms have equal competitive ground compared to their international and regional counterparts.

declare the IT industry irrevocably tax-free for a decade, notwithstanding any change in the government. Advertisement announce a flexible foreign exchange regime for the IT industry to enable them to utilize their earnings in foreign exchange as the IT industry is totally intertwined with the international financial system. SBP, FBR, and SECP should have facilitative and uniform policies for creating an enabling environment for the growth of the IT industry in the country. MoITT should embark on national-level skills development programs in artificial intelligence (AI), game development, fintech, digitalization of governance, blockchain technologies, and app development.

Also Read Motorola Edge 40 Neo design revealed in 360-degree renders The Motorola Edge 40 Neo has been leaked in 360-degree renders. The...

Noman Said also highlighted that the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has prioritized IT and emphasized that this industry can drive growth across various sectors through the multiplying effects of automation, digitization, and machine learning.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.