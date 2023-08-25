Pakistani PM Extends Junaid Imam’s Term as IT Member

Advertisement PM approves a one-year extension for Syed Junaid Imam as a Member of IT and Telecom.

Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) proposes an extension of Imam’s term.

Ex IT minister personally requests an extension from the PM’s office and gets approval.

The Prime Minister has granted approval for the extension of Syed Junaid Imam’s tenure as a Member of IT and Telecom for an additional year.

Reports indicate that the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) submitted a proposal to extend Imam’s term as a Member of IT and Telecom.

Following this, the former IT minister also approached the higher authorities at the Prime Minister’s office to request a one-year extension, which was subsequently granted.

Imam was originally appointed as a Member of IT and Telecom by the MoITT in 2019, with a two-year tenure in the MP-1 scale. In 2021, his tenure was extended by another two years.

According to regulations, the government is allowed to employ an individual on the MP-1 scale for a maximum of five years, after which the position must be advertised again by the relevant department.

Sources have indicated that Imam holds a significant role within the organization, overseeing the preparation and approval of numerous policies.

Despite this, the department is facing challenges in boosting exports within the Information Technology sector.