Pakistani PM Extends Junaid Imam’s Term as IT Member

  • PM approves a one-year extension for Syed Junaid Imam as a Member of IT and Telecom.
  • Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) proposes an extension of Imam’s term.
  • Ex IT minister personally requests an extension from the PM’s office and gets approval.

The Prime Minister has granted approval for the extension of Syed Junaid Imam’s tenure as a Member of IT and Telecom for an additional year.

Reports indicate that the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) submitted a proposal to extend Imam’s term as a Member of IT and Telecom.

Following this, the former IT minister also approached the higher authorities at the Prime Minister’s office to request a one-year extension, which was subsequently granted.

Imam was originally appointed as a Member of IT and Telecom by the MoITT in 2019, with a two-year tenure in the MP-1 scale. In 2021, his tenure was extended by another two years.

According to regulations, the government is allowed to employ an individual on the MP-1 scale for a maximum of five years, after which the position must be advertised again by the relevant department.

Sources have indicated that Imam holds a significant role within the organization, overseeing the preparation and approval of numerous policies.

Despite this, the department is facing challenges in boosting exports within the Information Technology sector.

