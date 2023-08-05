Poco M6 Pro unveiled with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC, 6.79-inch display and more

Poco has delivered on its promise by introducing the M6 Pro, a feature-packed smartphone targeted at budget-conscious consumers.

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC. The device offers smooth performance and comes in two memory configurations: 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB, providing ample storage for users’ needs.

The Poco M6 Pro boasts a large 6.79-inch, 90Hz FullHD+ LCD with 550 nits peak brightness and a 240Hz touch sampling rate for a smooth and responsive display experience.

On the camera front, the Poco M6 Pro features an 8MP selfie shooter housed in a centered punch hole. At the rear, it sports a 50 MP primary camera and a 2 MP depth sensor, delivering decent photography capabilities for its price segment.

A robust 5,000 mAh battery powers the device, with support for 18W fast charging through the USB-C port. However, the bundled adapter offers up to 22.5 W, allowing for quicker charging.

Interestingly, the Poco M6 Pro is a rebranded version of the Redmi 12 5G, released earlier in India, with a slightly different back cover.

Poco’s advantage lies in the software department, with two major Android version upgrades and three years of security updates promised, unlike the Redmi 12 5G.

The Poco M6 Pro is set to hit the Indian market on August 9, exclusively available on Flipkart.

It comes in Power Black and Forest Green colour options, with the 4GB/64GB variant priced at INR 10,999 ($135/€120) and the 6GB/128GB model at INR 12,999 ($160/€140).