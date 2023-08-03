Poco M6 Pro’s official design has been revealed in new renders

The Poco M6 Pro will be released in India on August 5th.

The phone will have a 6.8-inch LCD screen with FHD+ resolution.

It will be powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset.

The Poco M6 Pro is set to debut in India on August 5, and official-looking renders of the green and black versions have surfaced. As anticipated, it bears similarities to the recently launched Redmi 12 5G. Rumors suggest that both devices will share comparable features, such as a 6.8-inch LCD screen with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, along with the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset.

Recent renders and an official teaser poster indicate that the Poco M6 Pro will have a distinct decorative panel encircling its rear cameras, setting it apart from the Redmi 12 5G. While retaining its 50 MP primary camera and 2 MP macro cameras, these design elements seem to be the main points of differentiation for the device.

In other locations, the M6 Pro will have a 3.5mm headphone jack and an IR blaster situated at the top. The bottom part will contain the speaker opening and a USB-C port. The only thing left is for Xiaomi to disclose the pricing and availability information for the M6 Pro.

