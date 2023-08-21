PTA and UNESCO collaborate for digital gender inclusion strategy

Thailand may shut down Facebook due to scams impacting 200,000
Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is partnering with UNESCO to create a “Digital Gender Inclusion Strategy.”
The strategy’s goal is to promote internet, cell phone, and digital skills usage among women, aligning with International Telecommunication Union 2030 guidelines.
The strategy suggests tasks and actions that PTA and other key collaborators can take to enhance women’s access, connectivity, and affordability to digital services. This approach allows PTA to work jointly with stakeholders, addressing the digital gender gap in Pakistan.
In 2022, data collection and analysis began through expert surveys (national and international digital/gender experts), physical surveys (among unconnected populations), and IVR surveys (mobile users). The PTA also held workshops in major cities. Once stakeholders validate it, the strategy will be presented.
