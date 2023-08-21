Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
PTA and UNESCO collaborate for digital gender inclusion strategy

PTA and UNESCO collaborate for digital gender inclusion strategy

Articles
Advertisement
PTA and UNESCO collaborate for digital gender inclusion strategy

PTA and UNESCO collaborate for digital gender inclusion strategy

Advertisement
  • PTA and UNESCO collaborate on a “Digital Gender Inclusion Strategy.”
  • The strategy aims to promote internet, cell phone, and digital skills usage among women.
  • The strategy aligns with International Telecommunication Union 2030 guidelines.
Advertisement

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is partnering with UNESCO to create a “Digital Gender Inclusion Strategy.”

The strategy’s goal is to promote internet, cell phone, and digital skills usage among women, aligning with International Telecommunication Union 2030 guidelines.

The strategy suggests tasks and actions that PTA and other key collaborators can take to enhance women’s access, connectivity, and affordability to digital services. This approach allows PTA to work jointly with stakeholders, addressing the digital gender gap in Pakistan.

In 2022, data collection and analysis began through expert surveys (national and international digital/gender experts), physical surveys (among unconnected populations), and IVR surveys (mobile users). The PTA also held workshops in major cities. Once stakeholders validate it, the strategy will be presented.

Also Read

Thailand may shut down Facebook due to scams impacting 200,000
Thailand may shut down Facebook due to scams impacting 200,000

Thailand might take Meta's Facebook to court over 200,000 scams if no...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story