PTA blocked 4 million SIM cards in past six months

The PTA has deactivated 4 million SIM cards in the last six months.

The PTA is working to simplify fiberization procedures.

The committee is discussing problems related to incorrect billing and taxation on electricity bills.

Advertisement

In the last six months, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has deactivated 4 million SIM cards.

The PTA chairman revealed this information during a session of the Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat, led by Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad.

The PTA chairman emphasized that the authority supervises 2,000 licensees spanning different sectors, catering to 191 million mobile users and 127 million broadband subscribers. He further mentioned that the PTA has deactivated 4 million SIM cards over the last six months due to diverse reasons.

Challenges related to fiberization were recognized, and the PTA chairman stressed the importance of simplifying fiberization procedures to tackle the current obstacles being faced by the authority.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, a committee member, raised important topics including cybersecurity, inappropriate content on social media, personal privacy, and consumer rights. The committee chair requested written suggestions for resolving PTA-related concerns to be submitted to the committee.

Advertisement

The committee also interacted with officials from the Naya Pakistan Housing Authority, urging them to prioritize adequate maintenance and transparency. The officials received assurance of the committee’s assistance in aiding the authority’s objectives and addressing financial limitations.

The committee additionally addressed the issue of “Kunda” culture in Karachi and explored strategies to combat this challenge. They also discussed problems related to incorrect billing and taxation on electricity bills with the Director General (DG) of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).

The focus was on the taxation imposed on electricity bills, and the NEPRA DG clarified the legal background of these charges. Suggestions to curb misconduct in distribution companies (discos) were put forward for future discussions.

Also Read Google might delete your Gmail account as per new policy Google will delete inactive accounts on December 1st, 2023. Inactive accounts are...

The meeting ended with talks about the campaign to promote public safety against cylinder explosions. Officials from the Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) informed the committee about the awareness initiative. The chair stressed the significance of public awareness and encouraged OGRA, the Law Ministry, and Cabinet Division to accelerate the process of creating laws to ensure citizens’ safety.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Advertisement