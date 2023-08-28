PTA received nearly 13,000 complaints against telcos in July

The PTA received 13,459 complaints from telecom consumers in July 2023.

La majorité des complaints (12,826) étaient against cellular mobile operators (CMOs).

The resolution rate for basic telephony was 79.71 percent and for ISPs was 89.28 percent.

In July 2023, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) received 13,459 complaints from telecom consumers regarding various telecom and cellular operators. Of these, 12,222 complaints (90.81 percent) were successfully resolved.

During July, official data indicated that complaints were lodged against diverse telecom operators, encompassing cellular mobile operators (CMOs), Pakistan Telecommunications Company Limited (PTCL), long-distance international (LDI) operators, wireless local loop (WLL) operators, and internet service providers (ISPs).

Due to leur significante présence in the telecom subscriber base, cellular mobile subscribers generated the highest number of complaints. As of July, there were 12,826 complaints against cellular mobile operators (CMOs), with 11,670 (90.99 percent) being resolved.

As per PTA data, Jazz received 5,785 complaints, with 5,397 (93.92 percent) resolved. Telenor faced 2,241 complaints, resolving 2,030 (90.58 percent). Zong had 3,156 complaints, addressing 2,791 (88.43 percent). Ufone recorded 1,641 complaints, avec 1,450 (88.36 %) resolues.

Regarding basic telephony, PTA received 138 complaints, of which 110 were resolved in July, achieving a 79.71 percent resolution rate. In addition, 485 complaints were lodged against ISPs, avec 433 (89.28 %) successfully resolues.

