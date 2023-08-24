PTA Reduces Registration Fee for Older iPhones

The PTA has reduced the registration fee for older iPhones.

In a move that brings relief to iPhone users in Pakistan, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has announced a significant reduction in the registration fee for older iPhones. This decision comes as a response to the recent tax reduction on Apple smartphones by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The PTA‘s decision aims to encourage iPhone users to register their older devices, making the process more affordable and accessible for consumers. The reduced registration fee applies to iPhones that are not the latest models, allowing users of older iPhones to benefit from this initiative.

The registration fee reduction is applicable across two categories: passport-based and CNIC-based fees. This means that users can choose the registration option that aligns with their identification documents.

The iPhone 8 registration fee on passport was fixed at Rs, 38,922.

The iPhone 8 registration fee on CNIC was fixed at Rs, 48,314.

Advertisement The iPhone 8 Plus registration fee on passport was fixed at Rs, 40,951.

The iPhone 8 Plus registration fee on CNIC was fixed at Rs, 50,546.

The adjustment in registration fees signifies a positive step towards supporting iPhone users in Pakistan, ensuring that they can continue to use their devices without undue financial burden. It also demonstrates the PTA‘s commitment to adapting its policies in line with changing market dynamics and government decisions.

