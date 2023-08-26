PTA resolved 98.7% of consumer complaints in last 12 months

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) resolved 98.7% of consumer complaints in the past year.

The PTA fully addressed 37.4% of consumer complaints and partially resolved 7.2% of the complaints.

Over the past two years, the PTA has resolved 99.5% of consumer complaints.

As per the document, 12.3% of the total complaints received lacked complete information. The PTA dismissed 4.8% of complaints due to incomplete information and other causes. Over the past two years, the authority has resolved 99.5% of consumer complaints. Specifically, PTA addressed 399,232 out of the 397,197 complaints recorded between 2021 and 2023.

As outlined in the document, the PTA successfully resolved all complaints it received in the previous year. Specifically, the authority addressed 218,630 out of 218,630 complaints during the years 2021–22. Additionally, the document reveals that the authority addressed 178,549 out of 180,602 complaints in 2022–23.

The authority is also engaged on the Prime Minister’s portal to address public complaints. The PTA‘s complaint resolution rate on the Pakistan Citizen Portal stands at 99.4 percent. Regarding PTA’s response, the citizen satisfaction ratio on the PM Citizen Portal is 60 percent.

PTA emphasizes that its complaint-handling process is user-driven, transparent, and available to all telecom users. Complaints can be registered via the toll-free number, 0800-55055, during business hours, seven days a week. Alternatively, complaints can be submitted online through PTA‘s website and a designated email address.

