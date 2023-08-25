PTA Resolves 98.7% of Consumer Complaints in 12 Months

Advertisement PTA resolved 98.7% of consumer complaints in the past year.

In the past year, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) successfully resolved 98.7 percent of consumer complaints it received.

Based on available records, PTA effectively dealt with 37 percent of the total complaints it received by either completely resolving or partially addressing them.

Among these, 37.4 percent of complaints were fully resolved, and 7.2 percent were partially resolved.

Within the received complaints, 12.3 percent lacked complete information, leading to 4.8 percent of complaints being dropped due to insufficient details and other reasons.

Notably, the authority achieved a commendable 99.5 percent resolution rate for consumer complaints over the past two years.

Specifically, out of 397,197 complaints registered between 2021 and 2023, PTA managed to address 399,232 of them.

The data further indicates that PTA achieved a perfect track record in addressing all complaints received in the previous year.

In specific terms, out of the 218,630 complaints lodged in the year 2021-22, all were satisfactorily resolved. Moreover, in the subsequent year, PTA addressed 178,549 out of 180,602 complaints in 2022-23.

Notably, PTA is also actively engaged on the Prime Minister’s platform for public complaint resolution.

Through the Pakistan Citizen Portal, the authority achieved an impressive 99.4 percent complaint resolution rate.

The overall citizen satisfaction regarding the PTA’s responsiveness on the PM Citizen Portal stands at 60 percent.

PTA emphasizes that its approach to handling complaints is centered around customer empowerment, transparency, and accessibility for all telecom users.

Complaints can be reported through the toll-free number 0800-55055, operational seven days a week during working hours.

Additionally, complaints can also be lodged online through the PTA’s official website or a dedicated email address.