PTA Strikes Against an Illegal Internet Service Provider

PTA Strikes Against an Illegal Internet Service Provider

  • The PTA and FIA raided an illegal internet service provider in Lahore.
  • Three people were arrested, and equipment was confiscated.
  • The location has been sealed, and the FIA is investigating.
The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), in partnership with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), carried out a raid on an illegal internet service provider located on Walton Road, Lahore.

In the operation, an active internet setup was found operating without a valid license. Consequently, three individuals were arrested, and equipment like 1 server, 1 router, and 30 optical network terminals (ONTs) were confiscated. The location has been sealed, and the FIA is conducting a thorough investigation according to the law.

The authority’s statement attributed their success in combating illegal internet service providers to their unwavering dedication, continuous watchfulness, and persistent efforts against such activities. These actions significantly contribute to tackling tax evasion and revenue misreporting, consequently reducing losses to the national treasury, as emphasized in the statement.

The statement emphasized that the public should exclusively opt for telecommunication services from PTA-licensed operators to prevent any unforeseen service disruptions.

