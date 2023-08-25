Advertisement
PTA Tax on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in Pakistan 2023

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung has unveiled its latest flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S22 Ultra. This cutting-edge device runs on the latest Android version, boasting a revamped user interface (UI).

However, for users in Pakistan, an additional step is necessary paying the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) tax to register the device for local SIM use.

For those opting for PTA passport registration, the customs duty must be paid within 30 days. If you choose PTA ID card registration, you have a window of 60 days to make the payment. Failing to meet these deadlines will result in your inability to use your Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with any local network in Pakistan.

Despite this extra step, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra promises to deliver a premium smartphone experience with its cutting-edge features and powerful performance.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in Pakistan is Rs. 424,999/-

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra PTA Tax

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (12+ 1TB)

Tax
On PassportRs 58,460
On ID CardRs 69,567

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (12+256)

Tax
On PassportRs 118,720
On ID CardRs 141,275

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (12+512)

Tax
On PassportRs 118,720
On ID CardRs 141,275
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (8+128)

Tax
On PassportRs 107,220
On ID CardRs 127,590

 

