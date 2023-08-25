PTCL,ChildLife Foundation Launch Telemedicine Initiative to Save Children

Advertisement PTCL and ChildLife Foundation partner to deliver telecommunication services.

The partnership will help to bridge healthcare gaps in underserved areas.

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and ChildLife Foundation have formed a partnership to deliver telecommunication services to over 200 remote telemedicine satellite and emergency centers throughout Pakistan.

Zarrar Hasham Khan, who holds the position of Group Chief Business Solutions Officer at PTCL & Ufone 4G, along with Dr. Ahson Rabbani, the CEO of ChildLife Foundation, led the recent ceremony held at the Civil Hospital’s Emergency Center in Karachi.

Key figures like Basharat Qureshi, Group VP Enterprise PTCL, Umar Farooqi, Group Director Enterprise PTCL, Syed Ali Hussain, GM Information Technology at ChildLife Foundation, and Shahzad Zaki, GM Communications at ChildLife Foundation, were also in attendance, along with other officials.

PTCL is furnishing ChildLife Foundation with cutting-edge connectivity solutions that feature the latest technology and managed services.