PTCL,ChildLife Foundation Launch Telemedicine Initiative to Save Children

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and ChildLife Foundation have formed a partnership to deliver telecommunication services to over 200 remote telemedicine satellite and emergency centers throughout Pakistan.
Zarrar Hasham Khan, who holds the position of Group Chief Business Solutions Officer at PTCL & Ufone 4G, along with Dr. Ahson Rabbani, the CEO of ChildLife Foundation, led the recent ceremony held at the Civil Hospital’s Emergency Center in Karachi.
Key figures like Basharat Qureshi, Group VP Enterprise PTCL, Umar Farooqi, Group Director Enterprise PTCL, Syed Ali Hussain, GM Information Technology at ChildLife Foundation, and Shahzad Zaki, GM Communications at ChildLife Foundation, were also in attendance, along with other officials.
PTCL is furnishing ChildLife Foundation with cutting-edge connectivity solutions that feature the latest technology and managed services.
During the ceremony, Zarrar Hasham Khan, Group Chief Business Solutions Officer, PTCL & Ufone 4G said, “We are honored to enter a partnership with ChildLife Foundation to support the children of the country. PTCL, being a national company, is leading the digitalization effort across the country.
Through such partnerships, PTCL continues to play its key role in the development of telecom infrastructure by providing innovative and secure solutions to the health sector that will further contribute towards the overall social growth of the country.”
On the occasion, Dr. Ahson Rabbani CEO of ChildLife Foundation said: “The partnership with PTCL signifies a significant stride in utilizing technology to bridge healthcare gaps in underserved areas.
These Telemedicine Satellite Centers, powered by PTCL’s communication solutions, enable remote communities to access expert pediatric consultations, overcoming previous barriers to quality healthcare.
ChildLife aims to ensure that geographical limitations do not compromise a child’s health. This collaboration highlights the organization’s determination to bring about positive change through innovation and accessible healthcare.”
PTCL and ChildLife Foundation are dedicated to delivering top-tier emergency healthcare services to children all over Pakistan.
This collaboration is a significant component of the ongoing expansion in various domains such as ICT and Security Solutions, which play a crucial role in establishing a digital ecosystem in Pakistan.
