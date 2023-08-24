Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Qualcomm unveils new gaming chipsets for handheld consoles

Qualcomm unveils new gaming chipsets for handheld consoles

Articles
Advertisement
Qualcomm unveils new gaming chipsets for handheld consoles

Qualcomm unveils new gaming chipsets for handheld consoles

Advertisement

Qualcomm has officially unveiled its new G-series chipsets, designed specifically for portable gaming consoles. These chips cater to a range of gaming needs.

The Snapdragon G1 Gen 1 is tailored for fanless game-streaming handhelds, promising more than 10 hours of battery life. Equipped with an eight-core Kryo CPU and Adreno A11 GPU, it supports up to 720p display resolutions at 60 frames per second (fps) and features Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

For mobile and cloud gaming, there’s the Snapdragon G2 Gen1. It shares the same eight-core Kryo CPU but boasts a more powerful Adreno A21 GPU. This series also offers Wi-Fi 6/6E and 5G connectivity through the Snapdragon X62 5G modem, supporting FHD+ displays at up to 144 fps.

The Snapdragon G3x Gen1, already used in the Razer Edge 5G, is receiving an update with the Snapdragon G3x Gen 2. This top-end chipset is designed for flagship handhelds targeting PC-level gaming on the go.

It features a 30% faster eight-core Kryo CPU and a new Adreno A32 GPU, promising 2x the performance of its predecessor. It supports ray tracing, Wi-Fi 7, 5G connectivity, FHD+ displays at up to 144 fps, a PCIe Gen 4 SSD, and stereo haptics.

Advertisement

Several gaming handheld companies, including AyaNeo, Huaqin, Inventec, and Thundercomm, are partnering with Qualcomm to launch devices powered by these Snapdragon G-series chipsets later this year.

Also Read

Qualcomm plans to ship an Apple Silicon competitor chip in 2024
Qualcomm plans to ship an Apple Silicon competitor chip in 2024

Qualcomm will release its Apple Silicon-competing chip in 2023. Apple will develop...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story