Qualcomm unveils new gaming chipsets for handheld consoles

Qualcomm has officially unveiled its new G-series chipsets, designed specifically for portable gaming consoles. These chips cater to a range of gaming needs.

The Snapdragon G1 Gen 1 is tailored for fanless game-streaming handhelds, promising more than 10 hours of battery life. Equipped with an eight-core Kryo CPU and Adreno A11 GPU, it supports up to 720p display resolutions at 60 frames per second (fps) and features Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

For mobile and cloud gaming, there’s the Snapdragon G2 Gen1. It shares the same eight-core Kryo CPU but boasts a more powerful Adreno A21 GPU. This series also offers Wi-Fi 6/6E and 5G connectivity through the Snapdragon X62 5G modem, supporting FHD+ displays at up to 144 fps.

The Snapdragon G3x Gen1, already used in the Razer Edge 5G, is receiving an update with the Snapdragon G3x Gen 2. This top-end chipset is designed for flagship handhelds targeting PC-level gaming on the go.

It features a 30% faster eight-core Kryo CPU and a new Adreno A32 GPU, promising 2x the performance of its predecessor. It supports ray tracing, Wi-Fi 7, 5G connectivity, FHD+ displays at up to 144 fps, a PCIe Gen 4 SSD, and stereo haptics.

Several gaming handheld companies, including AyaNeo, Huaqin, Inventec, and Thundercomm, are partnering with Qualcomm to launch devices powered by these Snapdragon G-series chipsets later this year.

