RCS messages arrived on iPhones via a third-party app

After resisting RCS message adoption from Google, iPhone users can now use the Beeper app for access.

Beeper’s aim is to unify messaging systems; its update added Google Messages to iPhones.

RCS stands for Rich Communication Services, offering encryption and read/typing

Advertisement

Apple has been resisting the RCS message adoption introduced by Google, but now iPhone users can access the service through a third-party app called Beeper.

The app’s goal is to bring together all messaging systems, and its recent update integrated Google Messages into iPhones.

RCS stands for Rich Communication Services, offering features like encryption and read/typing indicators. It’s Google’s messaging solution. To use it on Apple devices, users need to download the latest Beeper Desktop version and activate it in settings.

Beeper’s main drawback is its waitlist for joining, which might require new users to wait. Additionally, since Google Messages support is in beta, some users could encounter problems with avatars, chat history, and reading receipts in group chats, among other issues.

Also Read

Advertisement

Another significant concern is whether you’d be comfortable routing your messages through another app solely for convenience. However, if you have faith in Beeper, it seems like the go-to choice for RCS messaging.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.